Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Sunday, May 24, 2020

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Gemini. The waxing crescent Moon in Gemini enters Cancer at 7:10 p.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

It's a great day to work around the house or to cook, bake, clean and to make your personal space comfy cozy.

For most of the day until late evening we have a Gemini Moon. The Moon in Gemini is intelligent, analytical, and thoughtful.

The Moon represents our emotional energy, which makes the day ideally suited for spending time working on a business or anything related to media or writing.

The Moon in Gemini conjuncts with Mercury, the planet of communication, paperwork, data, media, and your way of learning also in the zodiac of Gemini.

If you have ever purchased an online course but didn't finish (or start) it, if you have any time to do so, this astrological energy supports learning new material and potentially putting it into action.

The Moon does square Neptune, so you will have to be careful not to assume anything or take information at face-value when your gut tells you not to.

Ideally, do most of your busy work during the daytime, and then by nightfall, plan to turn in a little earlier or keep things simple to enjoy the peacefulness of a Moon in Cancer.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, reel that impulsive nature in and be mindful of what you say.

You may have much to share but there's a time and place for everything.

For today, just because you feel that you must say something, may not mean that it has to be now.

Lean on your intuitiveness as passion can blind you to the right timing if you're not careful.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you may have been avoiding a problem related to your finances.

You could have been avoiding paperwork or digging up in information you need to file taxes later this year due to the shutdown.

Today's energy supports getting things organized in a way that helps you to feel confident.

You may find that working through any financial task will give you insight into your habits and areas that you need the most work accomplished.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, be patient, and use your time wisely.

Personal plans that you make for yourself right now may be delayed or appear to have something missing.

You may be unable to proceed forward. Instead of fretting or feeling frustrated, use the set back to focus on other things that you can accomplish at this time.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, take a moment, and reflect on this year.

You may find that you've actually had some growth that may not have happened had you lived life in a different way.

You may be able to spot the challenges you've been able to avoid until now and decide that you can overcome it.

You'll do so much better now than you had in the past.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, when you have something removed and freeing up your time, you may have to fill it with something new.

Try to aim for quality experiences and not hang out with people or do things just because it's convenient, which you could become tempted to do.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you're in a strong position to get work done and to learn something of value that you felt unable to master before.

Today is a great time for studying, reading, researching, or gathering data for a project that requires a lot of analysis.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, pay attention to the things that seem like they are oddly placed or stand out from a crowd.

You may be the witness to a sudden miracle.

You could overhear information about a topic that helps you to solve a problem or see a path in your journey that was ignored previously.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, not all things are as they seem. There are times when well-intended people make promises that they can't keep. Be forgiving and move on.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you'll be full of ambition and ideas today.

You may want to rush forward and implement all of them, and it can cause significant overwhelm from the start.

Take things to their simplified form and plan your goals, dreams, and objectives.

While you may fear missing out on an opportunity you'll save yourself from wasting a chance by planning your shot.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, what may appear to be a set back now can be a blessing later.

Embrace life on its own terms and be sure to count your blessing.s

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the way you learn and how you process things can begin to change.

You may find that your way of approaching people improves. Use this to your advantage and get something of value that you want.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, even though money may seem to be an answer that will solve your problems, it's not the end-all when it comes to love.

You may find that some false beliefs about how love and money work with one another bring into a renewed energy and focus.

