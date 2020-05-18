Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Monday, May 18, 2020

Happy Monday, star signs!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Monday, May 18, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus. The Moon will spend the day in Aries and enters the zodiac Taurus until 10:10 p.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 9 — The Humanitarian.

Tomorrow is a big day, and today is too. This week, the Sun prepares to enter the zodiac sign of Gemini on May 20.

Like today's astrology, sometimes life can lead you into mysterious new directions.

Today's Moon leaving Aries in order to enter stubborn Taurus reminds us of our impulsivities, and why it's also important to take time to be still.

You never know what works best for you, so you just have to take the chance that it will work out in the long run.

You never really know what's out there that's going to catch your attention above all else.

It's important to give yourself the chance of finding love.

Today's numerology is a great signal to be optimistic. Remember, it's important to live, laugh, and love.

You never know where you will find the person of your dreams, and if you felt bitter or like you just wanted to escape the world, you would miss out on the miracle that's about to happen.

Everyone has the chance to find someone to spend the rest of their lives with.

And it can be hard to go out and find that special someone when you cannot go to many places right now.

So, when you are out, be aware that you may run into that special someone.

Or, you may just meet your soulmate by accident.

And this love will be hard, but it will be the purest of emotions that you will ever feel in your life.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, May 18, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Aries, instead of repelling those you really care about away, incorporate them into your life.

You can find happiness with those you love because you take the time to be with them, even if it's when you are apart.

It's so important for you to keep that connection you have going freely because it will lead to immense feelings of love on both of your parts.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Taurus, sometimes being away from your soulmate will make you stronger as a couple.

It will make you cherish each other more when you are together and you will miss each other when you are apart.

This deep-seated love will last a lifetime and you will never get used to being apart.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Gemini, love holds no bounds when you find that person you are insanely attracted to.

You have the chance at finding happiness and someone to grow old with into the future.

You just have to take that chance and let yourself feel all the emotions that being with this special someone brings you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Cancer, take a moment and really become the one your partner wants to be with.

Remember, relationships thrive on the mutual give and take of both partners.

So, you have to put in as much work into it as your partner does for your relationship to go anywhere.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Leo, above all else, you need love.

You want to be someone's happiness where they are comfortable and they feel at home.

Being this person for someone is so fulfilling but with that right person, you will find the same feeling of safety in their arms as well.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Virgo, you never know what can happen in relationships.

You just have to anticipate things as they come and then work together to face any obstacles that may come their way.

It's important for you to be on the same page so if anything happens, you trust each other exclusively.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Libra, it's important to be careful if you decide to take a walk on the wild side and try something new.

You just have to watch out and protect yourself from being hurt emotionally and physically.

Sometimes, unavoidable things happen, you just have to be prepared for contingencies.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

Scorpio, take a moment and really establish firm foundations for your relationship to grow on with your partner.

You just have to be frank with each other because you need to know so you can act accordingly.

This is a very respectful thing to do and it will make you both more comfortable in your relationship status.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Sagittarius, take some time to work on you to get ready to find a significant other.

You have to be prepared and understand what you want and desire most in a relationship then take a chance at finding the one.

You just need to take some time to take care of your needs so that you can comfortably be the person of someone's dreams.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Capricorn, life is hard, especially when you are in a relationship.

It can even feel like a nightmare.

You just have to take a chance at finding happiness by letting things from your past go.

That's what's going to help your relationship in the long run.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Aquarius, when you are in love, you don't necessarily see everything you need to.

Sometimes you are blind from the obvious.

You just have to remember to keep your eyes open and be prepared for anything and everything.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Pisces, it's important for you to not be afraid of the future, especially when you are in a relationship.

Take a moment and find out what you both want because you need to both be on similar paths to find success in life as a couple.

So, give yourself a chance at finding happiness with the one you love as you learn and grow together in the future.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.