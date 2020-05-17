Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Sunday, May 17, 2020

Have a productive Sunday, star signs.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus. The Moon is in Pisces and enters Aries at 9:37 a.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Aries Moon and Taurus Sun sextile one another today, and it's easy to work well with others and to come to a consensus if necessary.

It's slated to be an all-around terrific day with the Sun in harmony with the Moon and many other positive aspects to support you throughout the day.

The impulsive and energized Aries Moon harmonizes with growth-oriented Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn today.

If you're on the right path and focusing your energy, you may feel supported by the Universe.

You may experience good luck and fortune to accomplish your goals and get things done without much of a hassle.

It's a great day for taking action and focusing on small projects that you can complete quickly.

If you have little errands to run that don't require a lot of planning or time, focus your day to crank those out early in the morning.

The Aries Moon is in harmony with dutiful Saturn in Capricorn.

This can provide all zodiac signs with a serious undertone to their work and keep drifting off into other things less desirable or likely.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you may become consciously aware that your comfort zone could work against you today.

But, there are ways for you to combat the urge to do nothing.

Maybe set some time to relax early in the day or decide to hit your chores earlier and then chill later.

You may have to put a little extra effort into getting out of bed and doing what you planned to do.

It can be easy to get side-tracked or talked into procrastinating, but hold yourself accountable even if others aren't going to.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, it's nice when the time and energy finally seem to both be fully present so you can finish what you started without too many unnecessary distractions.

Today, you may feel like you can navigate some fairly difficult waters without taking what happens personally.

If you have short term projects that have been pending, tackle those today, especially things that don't hold your interest for too long.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today, you may feel the need to pull back and not overextend yourself too much.

You may have so much to think about that a little bit of time thinking, writing or doing chores and getting lost in your thoughts is necessary.

You may find that your downtime is the most productive part of your day.

Letting go of the demands of the day and focusing on the little mundane tasks that make life run smoothly are excellent ways to spend your time this Sunday.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you may want to guard yourself against discussions or situations that you already know cause you to feel anxious.

It would be good to start the day with calming activities such as meditation or sipping your favorite morning beverage while watching the morning unfold.

Be sure to stay connected to your higher power and to see things through eyes of gratitude today.

Sometimes too much stimulation from the work week or social media can come out during these quieter moments, but for today, allow your body to process them.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, even if you're planning to stay for a quiet day at home, you will still feel good about dressing up and looking your best today.

If you have a chance, try experimenting with brilliant colors.

You might also be drawn toward the latest fashions and want to add some ideas to your Pinterest board.

It's a great day for scooping out what celebrities are doing for the summer, but be careful not to overspend when window shopping online.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, it's a great day for writing or taking a short walk on a trail that you enjoy with or without a friend.

If you love long leisurely walks and listening to podcasts, today's energy is perfect for searching through the latest talk shows that you've not subscribed to and adding them to your list for the future.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today was made for getting into the facts and uncovering what you think isn't adding value to your life.

If you've been stacking up bills and avoiding them because you're uncertain about how to make your budget work, it's a great day to go through them bravely.

If you have been trying to read a book but never finish it, perhaps it's time to donate it and other things you'll never get to so you're no longer carrying that weight mentally either.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today, you may experience seriously strong emotions when it comes to love and your relationship.

Something could change or if you want it to, you can be superiorly influential today and hard to resist.

Today, put your will power and physical energy toward projects where you can see the final product fairly quickly.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, if you tend to be a bit on the overly reactive side of things when you get excited about a new idea or project, today you may want to practice self-control and not get ahead of yourself.

You could easily feel like you need to rush and get things done so you don't waste time; however, today exercise more caution than usual so as not to make mistakes that are easily avoidable when you slow down instead of rush.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your stubborn and determined side can come out strong today and have you landing on your feet.

Today's a great day for working on complicated financial problems.

If you've got taxes left to file or a budget you need to hammer out, today's energy can give you the focus you've longed to have.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, emotions have a powerful effect on you today and you may feel ready for some adventure.

You may even feel spontaneous and want to take an anything-goes attitude when socializing or planning the day's events.

If you truly want to do something fun and creative, it will be the perfect day for you to follow your heart's desire and go for it.

Try something new or let someone you're hanging out with surprise you by taking you to a place you've never explored before.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, pay attention to your dreams, including your daydreams and the things that you don't understand but want to.

You may learn something when you allow your mind to wander. It's a great day for watching clouds and listening to documentaries.

You might find today to be delightfully intriguing if you dig into old diaries or start searching your family's genealogy online.

