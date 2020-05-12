Today's Mars In Pisces Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, May 12, 2020

It's time to tread water, star signs.

Today's Mars in Pisces horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus. The Moon will be in Capricorn and enter Aquarius at 10:45 a.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon before completing its transit in Capricorn will conjunct with Pluto, the planet of transformation today.

The Moon represents your emotional energy, the past, and also your intuitive nature.

When passing by Pluto, this kicks up the pace. You may feel more driving to do what you need to do, and this can also be rooted in pain that needs to heal from the past.

Later, the Moon will conjunct with Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion. This can bring about something fated into your life, and perhaps an answer to prayer can be observed.

After the Moon enters the humanitarian zodiac sign of Aquarius, it will trine Mercury who is at a critical degree in Gemini.

You may have a skill you need to learn or have learned that you must put into action this week. Be prepared to do something that involves craftiness or to work with your hands.

The Moon will work with Saturn. Mercury will also be working with Saturn today. So, take your time to get things done.

Don't rush a project because you feel like speed will get you somewhere faster.

Truly give each thing that you do your best effort and don't be afraid to slow down to do your best.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today your relationships may require all of your attention.

While this can be a time of self-discovery, it will also require significant bravery and patience on your part.

You'll need to make a conscientious decision to do and to be the person that you are when peer pressure to conform kicks in

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your tolerance for excuses may try your patience today.

You may grapple with what others perceive to be an opportunity but you see risk instead.

You may feel the need to keep an inventory of what you consider to be your greatest losses of time or money.

Start to consider a new way of bringing things back under control that doesn't require your stubbornness as the driving force.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, put forth the effort. It can feel Iike a not-so-much-fun day today.

You may be imagining a night of relaxation while you're plugging along with work.

Today can prove to be emotionally lonesome at times.

If you're not careful the time can fly quickly while working.

You may miss a chance to get together with friends or people you enjoy hanging out with.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, if things feel like they are out of sorts today, try not to be discouraged and blame yourself.

You may have a lesson to learn right now and the disarray you're experiencing promotes awareness.

You can't see a problem if it doesn't manifest itself.

The mess you see now can be a blessing in disguise.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you may feel like your time with friends is being delayed longer than you wanted it to.

Now you could be experiencing some social withdrawals because you miss them so much.

You may feel better if you have a chance to do something that helps you to reconnect with people on a more superficial level than what you're truly looking to experience.

Yes, it's not the level of fun it connection that you're looking for but doing so can keep you living in the now until life returns to some semblance of normalcy.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, this can be a hard time for you to go through right now, especially if you feel like there are more questions to ask than answers to find.

If your loved ones are able to be as supportive as you'd like for them to be right now, you can feel like things in your relationships aren't going so well.

You may wonder if your relationships are less healthy than you had once thought.

It's a good day to let your worries go and to focus on the good that you're able to perceive it's not going to be easy but it is possible.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today can feel stressful for you especially if you let the day run at its own pace without intervening.

You'll need to take control of your life and use this as a chance to learn new coping skills and strategies that can be handy for you in the future.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, a small window of opportunity is starting to close. If you have projects related to property. joint or singularly owned, you'll want to take whatever action you planned to do.

It's a good time to either refinance or look into investing. Think about how to get out of debt by moving your assets around.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your ambition can become more targeted today, so aim your energy toward past losses.

You can recoup some previous financial losses in a new way.

While you may still struggle or feel like you're battling harder than you had to do before, this is your opportunity to shine and get the job done.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today can be a surprisingly emotional day for you.

You may be looking for a ray of hope and wonder if God or anyone understands how hard you're trying to make things work right now.

Love will find a way. Believe that this is just a short period of your life right now. Things will look up once this dark cloud passes.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, don't wait for things to happen to you or on your behalf.

Today is a day for action. You may stand alone in the choices you need to make.

It's not necessary to get praise from others when you're doing what is best for you. The universe is by your side!

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, when you make a decision be sure it's a commitment you enjoy keeping.

You'll need to monitor your people-pleasing personality today and try to avoid accepting more than you should be required to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.