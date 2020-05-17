Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Sunday, May 17, 2020

High energy coming through!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Taurus. The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Pisces entering impulsive Aries at 9:37 a.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 8 — The Powerhouse.

There's strong energy to today's astrology.

The Life Path Number 8 is a lot like an Aries Moon, impulsive and full of drive and determination to have more out of life.

Sometimes it's OK to just indulge and have something that you want.

With the Moon in Aries, you could be vulnerable to spending a bit more than you ought to do, but sometimes you need to let go and let yourself have what you want, within reason.

Every now and again it's not bad to splurge and eat that piece of brownie or buy that book.

You have that one thing that you do when you splurge on yourself. You just have to choose when you need it the most.

Splurging is something special for when you are in need the most, and with this being the last week of a luxurious Taurus Sun, you might find comfort in the finer things that life has to offer.

It will make your day today so much better. It's important to live in the now.

You just have to be aware of the possible consequences, but if they are reasonable, then it will be alright in the future. You have to be prepared for the best and the worst.

But today, let the bad go and focus on the good. You deserve a day of just pure indulgence and happiness.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Aries, take some time to pamper yourself today.

You have to take care of yourself so you are at your best when others need you the most.

Set time aside each day to really do things you need to feel more connected with yourself because that's what's going to help you feel so much more grounded in the future.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Taurus, unfortunate situations can lead you to something special.

Even if that something special is just for you, it will lighten your day.

So, take a moment and think about what you need to feel good right now.

All you should do is take care of your needs and believe in yourself and in your actions because you will feel more at peace than ever before.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Gemini, you need a way to take care of someone.

Your maternal senses are in hyperdrive right now.

It's all going to work out when you let yourself be that caretaker for someone in need.

That's what's going to keep you going during this time.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Cancer, sometimes taking a step back will help you grow into a stronger self.

Never be afraid to remove yourself from any situation for your own sake.

You need to do whatever it takes to take care of you first before everyone else.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Leo, sometimes lies can lead to a disaster.

So, instead of making your life lost on the path to finding your happiness, tell the truth because you will not be bogged down by the weight of your lies.

This freedom will give you a chance to feel more comfortable and grow into yourself in a more forthcoming way.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Virgo, impending doom can make you not see that there is a future out there.

So, you probably are constantly splurging.

But, you have to realize that there is going to be a much brighter future very soon.

Therefore, you must take the right steps to make your future bigger and better than it is now.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Libra, understanding other people's pain can make you vulnerable to sadness, too.

But you don't have to soak up other people's emotions anymore.

It's time to take good care of yourself and focus on your own feelings above all else.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Scorpio, take a minute and figure out what you need in life to be happy.

It's a back and forth give and take.

You just have to figure out what's the best way for you to thrive during this time.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

Sagittarius, understanding certain situations will make you feel stronger and less anxious.

It can be just the smallest little thing that will change your whole perspective.

So, take a moment and get to know yourself some more then splurge a little bit because you deserve it.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Capricorn, time will tell what the future will bring.

So, instead of getting bogged down in the monotony of the now, open yourself up to the possibilities of the future.

You deserve so much happiness that just a little indulgence here and there will make you smile and feel lighter.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Aquarius, understandably, splurging can lead to lots of problems.

You just have to find something that benefits you in more than one way.

It will be worth all the risks if you can justify everything a lot more than anything else.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Pisces, sometimes it can be difficult to find something worth splurging on.

But when you do, it will all be worth the hassle.

You just need something that will bring light to your certain situation.

Above all else, you will be the happiest than ever before.

