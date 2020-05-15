Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Friday, May 15, 2020

TGIF!

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus until May 19. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Pisces today.

Today's numerology comes with the energy of the Life Path Number 6 — The Nurturer.

As the Sun prepares to complete its transit in the loving sign of Taurus, we all consider our own transitions when it comes to love.

Everyone wants to have a relationship full of love, but sometimes, you have to love yourself first.

We all need to take special care of ourselves so that we can be better off in the long run.

We all have to find happiness in ourselves before we can be happy with anyone else.

With so many planets retrograde at this time, sit back and reflect inward. You should be able to name things you like and maybe dislike about yourself.

The best thing for you is to acknowledge them and do something to make yourself better.

Remember, it's important to pay attention to yourself and not give all your attention to everyone else.

With the Moon in Pisces today, even though you easily give yourself to everyone else, you need time for yourself too, or you will lose yourself in the process.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, May 15, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Aries, taking care of yourself should be your number one priority.

You may constantly put yourself on the back burner, but it's not good for long periods of time.

Always try and take some time each day just for yourself.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Taurus, it will be beneficial to you and to everyone else if you take some time to relax and care for yourself.

It is tough, but necessary for you to be strong enough to care for everyone else.

You just have to make a conscious effort at making time for yourself.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Gemini, constantly being around people can be very hard for you.

You sometimes just need a hot bath by yourself or sit in a hammock with a good book.

So, take some time and pamper yourself.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

Cancer, the world may seem chaotic, but you don't have to let those feelings translate into your own life.

Remember, you have control over your life, so do what you think is best.

Nothing will stop you from finding peace.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Leo, special moments can really brighten your day.

You need to make time to really see the good in yourself.

Everything will be OK for a long time if you put effort into finding something good out of every moment you have.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Virgo, taking a second to evaluate how you are feeling every day will help you connect with yourself.

You will feel so much better when you feel alive in your body.

It will all be for the best.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Libra, all you need is to love yourself.

Giving yourself a chance to find happiness in love.

It's all going to be alright if you work through everything you are feeling for the first time.

You just have to give yourself a chance at love.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Scorpio, points at many times in your relationship can be a bit crazy.

You just have to take a chance at finding happiness, even if you have to give yourself a break from your partner for a little time.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Sagittarius, it's great to give yourself a chance at finding love but it's more important for you to love yourself above all else.

It's alright if you are unsure of what's going on.

You just have to feel a little bit more confident in yourself before you take the next steps in your relationship.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Capricorn, you never have to worry because you are strong.

Your inner strength will get you through any emotional situation you have to face.

Everything will be fine because you have such confidence in yourself.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Aquarius, time will tell whether or not you should wait to get in a relationship with someone.

You have to feel ready and confident in what you are doing to let yourself have a chance at finding happiness.

Take your time if you are unsure. You just have to let yourself breathe and find what you need.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Pisces, you never know, uncertain situations can bring about the best results in romantic relationships.

You have so much going for you, you just need to give yourself the chance at finding a place where you are comfortable.

Make sure you are mentally prepared to take on the next steps.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.