Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, May 5, 2020

The nodes are shifting and change is here for everyone!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus. The Moon leaves Virgo to enter the zodiac sign of Libra at 3:03 a.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Libra Moon squares Pluto in Capricorn today and the pressure to please others can feel powerful today.

A change is here and it will impact all zodiac signs for the next two years, especially around the solar and lunar eclipses taking place starting this summer.

The nodes are leaving the signs of Capricorn and Cancer in order to enter the sign of Gemini and Sagittarius.

The north and south nodes are guideposts that help all zodiac signs know what to focus on at this time.

While the Capricorn and Cancer, we learned to appreciate our work and to value our jobs. We also learned to take time to care for our homes and to value our families.

Now that the nodes are shifting into Gemini and Sagittarius, all zodiac signs will learn about their freedom — both personally and culturally.

We embark on a new journey of discovery that challenges our faith and invites us all to shed old ways.

The node in Gemini is about our shared knowledge, and the node in Sagittarius our teachings.

These freedom-loving zodiac signs can bring new belief systems into our world that are dynamic and transcendent for our time.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your greatest comforts can be found closer to home or related to your sense of security.

Cherish what you have and perhaps spend more time on the details right now.

This may be a good time to return to your childhood roots or even to visit with a friend who knew you back when.

Today may be good for a short-distance trip that needs to be taken for business purposes.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, trust your body. You may start comparing yourself with peers or a partner to gauge where you are and how things are working out for your life.

If you're single and looking to boost the love in your life, adopting a pet or spending time with animals or in nature can be both healthy and spiritual for you.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, make time for play. Play can be a natural stress reliever for you at this time.

You'll enjoy little things that remind you of childhood, family, and your younger years.

If you're ready to start a family, explore options that match your ideals for the future today.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your relationship with a powerful woman or a mother figure may experience some significant changes.

You may be learning how to relate with people you love and interact with them in a new way.

This is a time for personal transformation and your relationships can be mirrored into your life at this time.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today's a great day for creative activities.

Write, compose a song, dance, and let your creative juices flow.

Your artistic side can be a therapeutic outlet for you.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, be mindful of your greatest strength and attributes.

Hold yourself in high regard and let your confidence shine today.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you may feel deeply about matters related to your love life. You could be wearing your heart on your sleeve.

You can be vulnerable to overreacting or looking into things too deeply.

Take caution with your emotions and be open to a slower pace until you feel stronger again.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today, working collaboratively is beneficial to your overall progress.

You'll work nicely in group settings where the exchange of ideas is permitted.

You'll enjoy sharing what's on your mind and listening to the advice of others.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, anticipate a spiritual growth spurt.

Some changes you've made can begin to show the roots of success that encourage you to flourishing.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, Saturn will be turning retrograde this week, and the things you felt you needed in your life are changing.

Your friendship circle and social network are changing.

You may find that you are drawn to attract a more eclectic crowd

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you may be dedicating an extra amount of time and care to your relationships at the expense of yourself.

Today, try to balance your time and do things that restore you so that you feel energized after a day of doing good.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you may desire to escape from the pressures of life today.

Try not to push yourself harder than is needed when you feel that you need a break. Take one.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.