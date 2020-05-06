Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Freedom is on the way, star signs.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus. The Moon is in Libra and enters Scorpio at 3:02 a.m. EST.

The Moon in Scorpio is can't express it's emotional side clearly due to the intensely dark nature of the eighth solar house.

In Scorpio, the Moon must conquer its emotional limitations, and so this tension is perfect for the upcoming Full Moon that perfects on Thursday at 6:47 a.m. EST.

What are your personal limitations? We all have them. You may be the type of zodiac sign who sees a complicated problem and doesn't quit until you find a solution.

With today's astrological energy, life's roadblocks become great opportunities for growth.

The Moon represents your emotions, and while in the sign of Scorpio it brings with it thoughts about rebirth, change, ownership, and power.

The Moon will square the sign of Saturn which is in Aquarius, the zodiac of the humanitarian.

All zodiac signs can be searching for what is going wrong in our relationships.

We may be easily angered if there are signs that we are being manipulated or controlled.

The Moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. Even though Taurus is a sign of what you have, these astrological energies can manifest themselves in our relationships.

We may experience a desire to break away from established norms and choose our own paths, but the Scorpio Moon can project fear of change.

This astrological energy begs all zodiac signs to check their motives.

Activities to do today involve handling electronic repairs, picking up medical supplies or planning a move.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, an old friend or business partner can come back into your life.

Perhaps a business relationship or home-based business opportunity can manifest for you.

If you are trying to start one, other people's resources can become available.

Crowd-funding or investments can become more readily available to you.

A change in your home or the way you perceive your familiar surroundings can take place.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, pulling back big ideas and starting off small.

You may think you need more training, skills, or study to get where you're trying to go career-wise.

However, you may already have all that you need within yourself.

Today's a good day for listing your skills and strengths.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, be more involved in healthcare matters. Taking small precautions are advisable today.

Pay attention to your body's natural signals. Keep tabs on vices that are triggered or driven by your emotions.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your ability to see beyond what is being said is sharp this week.

Use this energy to do investigative activities such as searching for school grants, business opportunities, a job or other resources that can help fulfill a need.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, a change in your relationships can take place at this time. A reunion with a person from the past can transpire.

You may also be able to collect or receive money that was owed to you this week.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your love of work can make the day's tasks feel ultra fulfilling.

Today, be charitable. You may find doing activities that help others rewarding and motivating for you.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, enjoy what you have and spend time using the treasures you've built. You might have neglected to use stuff you've acquired over the years.

Take something sentimental out and enjoy it. It's good to reflect and do something you once did and enjoyed.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you are charming and openly receptive today. Others view you as friendly and outgoing.

You can attract admirers and easily make connections while networking for work or for dating.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, avoid worry. It can be easy to overthink problems today.

Aim for solutions and take action rather than let concerns keep you from trying to be your own hero.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, it's a great day to take inventory of your personal assets, both interpersonal and financial.

Making time to know where you stand now can help you to make a plan for more growth when Saturn goes retrograde in your solar house of money this week.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, what drives you and motivates you to succeed today comes from within.

You may find that where you used to need someone to help push you to reach your goals, your inner sense of purpose has become stronger.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, make more time for family, a partner, or for doing things that you love.

Today is a great day to work on a passion project with a partner or to do something simple and romantic with your significant other.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.