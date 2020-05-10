Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Sunday, May 10, 2020

Love leads the way!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus. The Moon is in the sign of Sagittarius entering Capricorn.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 1 — The Leader.

When love leads the way, amazing things happen. And, with the Sun preparing to exit the sign of Taurus next week, we are all feeling like action is needed when it comes to matters related to love.

Perhaps, while Venus was direct for the last year and a half, you've become complacent in your love life. When she turns retrograde next week on May 11, we get to review our actions (or lack thereof) and start all over again.

When it comes to love, always take the first steps when you feel like something is right.

When the Moon enters Capricorn and trines with Uranus in Taurus, things can feel scary but you have such a strength within you that you can handle anything that comes your way.

It will all be OK, despite the intensity of Venus in conflict with Uranus today.

Sometimes things happen that you cannot control, as we realize during today's Saturn square Uranus. Saturn wants structure. Uranus wants change, but we compromise while figuring out the details at this time.

For now, you can only control your response to it.

It's most important for you to find your happiness through spreading love and by being loved.

If you take everything in stride, you will be so much happier.

So, take the time to see to your own happiness.

You have such a great outlook on life, so you need to give yourself a chance to really thrive in life.

Remember, above all else, you are in charge of your own happiness.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Aries, sometimes really taking things slow when you start a new relationship is for the best.

This will give you a great chance to get to know each other better.

Taking things slow will help you wade through the murky waters of a brand new relationship.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Taurus, it's a great time to start a new relationship right now.

You have to work through the jitters of beginning a new relationship so that you can start things off on a good footing.

There are great new opportunities out there for you, you just have to take that first step.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Gemini, it's a scary new time right now for you to start a new relationship.

It's hard to take that first step when you are afraid, but it's going to be worth it.

You just have to take a chance at something happy this time around.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Cancer, it's going to be a great time to find your happiness.

Love is something that can bring you new heights of pleasure through love.

It's hard to take the first step but it will be worth it.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Leo, keep in mind that everything is going to work out in the long run.

You have to keep an open mind and see to your own happiness.

Everything will get better soon.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Lovers

Virgo, you have a lot of relationship opportunities out there for you.

It's a great time to try and see what's out there.

You have so many opportunities.

You just have to open yourself to finding love.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Libra, you are on the way to finding love.

You may have been down on your luck, but now it's looking promising for you.

So, when you find love, give it all that you've got because they are probably your soulmate.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Scorpio, you are in for the time of your life.

It's a great time to love and be loved.

There are so many people out there that need to be reminded that there is happiness out there for them.

You just have to find the right person for you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Sagittarius, it can be hard and upsetting that you have not found love just yet.

But, your love is coming.

There are so many people out there, you just have to put yourself in the position to find them.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Capricorn, every day there are so many connections you make.

You will meet that special someone that will make you feel whole and you will feel like you are the center of their whole world.

Then you have to take a chance on it being loved.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Aquarius, there are so many people out there that love you.

You impact the lives of so many and they love you for it.

So, always keep your happiness at the forefront of your mind and you will be happier in return.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Pisces, you are the light of someone's life.

You may just not know it yet.

So, keep shining your light and keep showering them in love.

Always give love freely and you will be loved the same in return.

