Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Saturday, May 9, 2020

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus. The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 9 — the Humanitarian.

The Sun in Taurus harmonizes with lucky Jupiter and conjuncts with Pluto in the sign of Capricorn today. It's a great day to reflect on your relationship, what you want in a relationship, and how your relationship is going.

There are so many different scenarios because every relationship is different.

So, take a step back and really find happiness. Do something creative while the Sun and Neptune in Pisces are working in a positive way all day.

Find your excitement in life and really work for what you want.

The Sagittarius Moon is in opposition to Venus in the sign of Gemini and this brings out our wilder side. Try something new if you are feeling a bit stuck.

You can even liven things up with some fun games with your partner.

Thus give yourself a chance at really brightening things up in your relationship.

It never hurts to be goofy.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Aries, never give in when you know what you want in your relationship.

Don't let your partner bully you or make you feel like less of a partner.

All you have to do is start standing up for yourself and not let your significant other take over completely.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Taurus, time will tell how much your relationship will progress.

It's good to try new things and see how they go because you never know how much you will love each other in the long run.

The love you have for each other is great, you just have to see where the best things in life are already made for us.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Gemini, sometimes the most incredible moments in your relationship are spontaneous.

You will do things that are a mystery to you but they will help you grow closer to your partner.

You just have to free your mind and become open to trying new things.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Cancer, sometimes relationships take on a whole new level where you don't know what to do next or even where your relationship is going as a whole.

You have to cut yourself some slack and trust that there is a reason for everything.

Nothing can come between you and your partner, you just have to establish that unbreakable bond between you so that you can overcome any obstacle.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Leo, sometimes the best love comes to those who never expect it.

You will fall head over heels for this person right away.

This special someone will become your whole world.

And being with them is as simple as breathing.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Virgo, sometimes you have to take things that happen in your relationship with a grain of salt.

It can be hard to trust and let go, so all you have to do is try.

Also, keep the lines of communication open, and when you are not comfortable talking with your partner because they will make you feel better as a whole.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Libra, when you are scared of what's to come, you need to do things as slow as possible so that you can get used to the idea of being with one person for the rest of your life.

It can take a lot of work to understand your emotions, you just have to give yourself the chance.

Yes, you do deserve it so go out and let yourself be loved.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Scorpio, understanding yourself and your feelings will help you greatly in sticky relationship situations.

Trust in your understanding and let yourself have the choice of being loved.

You just need to understand what you need the most emotionally to find happiness.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Sagittarius, give yourself a chance of finding true love.

Let yourself out there and see where things will lead.

You just have to see the best in people so that you can gain confidence.

But always let yourself dream of the infinite possibilities out there.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Capricorn, sometimes when you get beat down so many times emotionally, you can struggle even more than ever.

You just have to give yourself some credit because you handle things as well as it can be expected.

You just have to try and see where things will lead you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Aquarius, it's a great time to see where your relationship will go.

You have to be brave and let things run its course.

So, remember, this downfall is only temporary and it will all clear up soon.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Pisces, find out what works best for your relationship, and let things.

So, remember that you are stronger than anyone.

Always give yourself the chance to find emotional wisdom.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.