Today's Mercury In Taurus Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Monday, April 27, 2020

Happy Monday star signs!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, April 27, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus until May 19. The Moon in Gemini enters Cancer at 1:28 p.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Mercury in Aries will enter Taurus at 3:52 p.m. EST.

It's a good day for solving complicated problems involving the home, your income, and working well with others.

When the Moon leaves Gemini to enter Cancer, you're more grounded and capable to handle matters that often overwhelm you.

You may find that your intuition is spot on and relevant, so don't ignore it.

The Moon in Gemini will sextile Mercury before it leaves Aries, so ideas can be enlightening.

Your wit can be quick. It's a great time to strategize, multitask if you had to, or work on projects that involve writing.

You may feel inclined to dismiss it, due to the powerful changes taking place with Mercury, the planet of communication, as it changes from Aries into Taurus.

In Aries, Mercury is slightly bolder than it ought to be, and sometimes selfish, too.

However, while Mercury is in the zodiac sign of Taurus, all zodiac signs can become more steadfast and resilient.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, things can appear to be unsteady or fluctuating in the area of your finances, perhaps with deals that you made assuming that situations would be different, but now things have changed.

Today it's good for searching out answers and getting advice from counselors, financial consultants, and experts who have the ability to give you wisdom during this trying time.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, it's best to look at yourself when things don't make sense.

While you may not comprehend why certain areas of your life aren't in the order that you'd like for them to be, you may find that you're able to use work to help keep your mind positive.

Try some journalling or take a short drive or doing something that you enjoy can all be healthy for you at this time.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, focus on the big picture and do things that make life beautiful for you.

Today, you may feel a strong sense of loss that affects your identity.

You may have an opportunity to make your time more profitable by focusing on doing things to the best of your ability.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, it's okay to think about yourself. You have an opportunity to care for your well-being that others can't do for you.

You may find that your relationships help you to practice self-care by observing what they are doing to improve their own lives.

You may find that even in the most unsteady of circumstances, your relationships help to teach you how to manage life better than you had before.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, memory serves you well, but it's always good to keep a solid record of what you do, especially at work today.

Start being more meticulous so that you don't keep a log of all that you do and contribute to the workplace.

It will help you in the future when looking for a new job or asking for a raise or promotion at your current job.

If you're looking for a job, pull up old job descriptions or make a list of things you did to update your resume, and don't be afraid to humblebrag when pitching for new work.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you may be thinking of a friend from the past today.

If a particular person keeps coming to mind, don't be afraid to reach out and catch up.

Speaking to someone from the past can help you to see how far you've come.

An old friend may remind you of how much you've changed and also be a mirror to show you parts of your life now that still could use some work.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, there can be a long list of things that you want to get done today, and your mind could feel overwhelmed by all that there is to do.

You may find that you're able to accomplish so much more when you have others helping you to handle all that you have on your plate.

Don't be afraid to ask for help if you need it.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, do things that keep your mind occupied and busy.

Today, boredom can cause you to feel a strong sense of anxiety, so try not to allow yourself to waste your time on activities that aren't mentally stimulating for you.

If you're social distancing at home with family or a friend, do thinking games or watch documentaries.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you may feel a strong need to connect with the people in your life that remind you of home or provide you with a sense of security.

If you're not able to get as much time with those that you love, take care of yourself.

Do activities that nurture your mind, body, and spirit such as stretching, a bubble bath, or some gentle yoga after a long walk.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today, you may find yourself feeling more inclined toward relationships.

You may find that you're able to work well in teams and work on goals with others.

This can be a beautifully creative time for you.

It's a great time for doing creative design, working on social media, or doing photoshop on photos you want to put in frames or post online for business purposes.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today, try to relax. It can be easy to feel overwhelmed by the little things especially if you have a lot on your mind.

Don't let worry start to fester. Try to avoid overthinking. Talk with a friend or if you have a person you can trust that is a life coach or advisor, reach out if needed.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today exercise your expressive side.

If you love to draw, do art, dance or paint, don't let the day go by without making something colorful.

You may enjoy writing a poem, taking a trip around town to see some of the murals in your area or listen to some old tunes that you've not heard in a while that remind you of when you were a teen.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.