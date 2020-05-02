Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Saturday, May 2, 2020

Work it, star signs!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus. The Moon will leave Leo at 12:32 a.m. EST to spend the day in Virgo.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon in Virgo brings love expressed by acts of service.

We are strongly in work-mode.

The Sun, Mercury and Uranus all line up along the Midheaven today, which brings attention to work and how others esteem you.

In other words, you have changes to make right on promises and to make big changes in your career and home-based business.

If you're still adjusting to a remote job to settle into the new routine, take time to get comfortable and to fix what's not working for you.

Focusing on your productivity, the systems that are in place at home, and taking inventory on what you need are all wonderful things to do during this weekend's Virgo Moon.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, invest in yourself.

Even if money is tight right now, little things that make the most sense add to your personal sense of wealth.

Focus on your blessings, and be sure to count all of them all each day.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, limit your negative self-chatter.

You may not even realize it when your mind begins to take you in the wrong direction which can set you up to fail.

Today, practice mindfulness, and everything will straighten itself with time and the right attitude.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, a balanced life is a work in progress.

You may find that your greatest strengths can also be weaknesses when misapplied.

Rather than put all. of your energy into one goal, be open to diversifying your time, energy, and resources.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, sometimes you have to give in. It's easier said than done but when you fight for what you believe in with a closed-minded person, you lose precious time.

Spare yourself the misery.

Let someone else have the last word. The Universe is the best teacher.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, sometimes yes, you really can have too much of a good thing.

Something that is going well for you can trick you into apathy.

You may think that you have done enough and don't have to push so hard anymore.

However, now is the time to go all-in and improve.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, what's your big why?

You are reaching a place where you'll need something mentally to hold on to beyond financial security or career success.

You'll need to know what you are working for so that when you aim high, you're motivated by a great emotional want.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, taper your desire to be overly flexible with others.

You may become critical when you bend too far.

The work you've done and the stress will only hurt yourself in the long run.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, make lifestyle changes, and include putting yourself first.

While work may feel like a major priority right now, what you really need is to feel safely loved, whole, and secure.

Aim for routines that support the things you want more of in your life.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, don't delay. This is your year to shine.

While life and love seem so uncertain, this is where you excel and thrive.

Take the unpredictableness of life and make it work for you.

Try to see the chaos as a chance to flex your inner and outer strength.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, that was then and this is now. You've changed.

The people who truly get you will reveal themselves when you're down and out.

There's no need to rehash what used to be.

Focus on this moment and see yourself as you are in this new light.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, justice will be served.

You're seeing that the karmic debts you may have been owed are finally paid in full.

It's time to invest in your own life and make plans that are bigger than your worries.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, aim for authentic happiness when doubt kicks in.

Try not to see failures as set back for others, but opportunities to grow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.