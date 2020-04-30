Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Thursday, April 30, 2020

Prepare to impress, star signs.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Taurus season, and the Sun in the second solar house, continues through May 19. The Quarter Moon spends the day in the sign of Leo.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 11/2 — The Intuitive.

The Moon in Leo brings out your flashier side.

Even if you're a shy personality type, today's Moon supports feeling confident about who you are as a person and what you bring to the table, especially when it comes to love.

The Moon in astrology represents your mind and how you think.

The Moon is also a symbol of the past. Perhaps, in the past, you didn't feel so confident.

Maybe you experienced fears of rejection (or you still do) and it's hard to imagine putting yourself out there, no matter how much you wish that you could.

The Quarter Moon marks a crisis point in our collective journey. It raises the tension up a notch and brings an air of urgency.

During this time, it's normal to feel self-doubt about the direction you're taking in life.

You may project your fears on to others and imagine that you're relationships or partner isn't as supportive as you would like for them to be.

However, as the Moon in Leo squares dynamic Uranus in Taurus, things can change especially if you sense that the rules of life are shifting.

While it may feel counter-intuitive, try, and socialize, even if it's through chat.

During these tense times in astrology, it's good to be reflective of our options and realize that sometimes our mood can alter how we feel and act, and there are times when you have to do the opposite for a better outcome.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Aries, it's time to learn and find out new information about your partner.

You may be struggling to feel close with your significant other, so it's a good idea to try and get to know each other some more.

Find new ways to have fun and learn more.

It will make you feel so much more comfortable with your relationship in the long run.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Taurus, you never know what will make your relationship stronger.

Everyone goes through tough times, you just have to pull together and make it work.

Your love will help you grow stronger.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Gemini, it's important to remember what your relationship is based upon.

Strong foundations will help guide you through the difficulties you face.

It's best to try and face things with your partner, together.

You are stronger as a team and you can combat more than anything when you are together.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Cancer, remember, uncertain times can mess with your emotions.

You don't want to push your partner away, so you have to conciously focus on not fighting with your significant other.

Remember, you are with each other for a reason, love.

So, your love has to be your number one priority.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Leo, your love may be new or it may be old, but you have a love that is eternal.

Times are tough, but your love will conquer all because it will last forever.

There is nothing that will take away your love you have for each other.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Virgo, remember who you love when you experience trying times.

It's most important because you are with someone for a reason.

You love them for who they are and you cannot change them under any circumstance.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Libra, time will tell if you are meant to be for each other.

So, you have to really put in the work to make your relationship good to go.

Remember, no one's relationship is perfect, and if you want to be together then you have to accept your partner for who they are.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Scorpio, it's very important for you to relax and go with the flow.

Sometimes it can be very difficult for you to do so but it will be OK.

You just have to let things happen as they do.

So you must learn to let things go.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Sagittarius, remember, there are good times and bad times.

Everyone goes through highs and lows in relationships, you just have to work with your significant other so that you can be on the same page.

Doing things together in a relationship will make you stronger in the long run.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Capricorn, times can be tough but your relationships can be difficult.

In the long run, it can be hard to be with your spouse all the time.

You have to work to try and do things better as a whole.

So instead of arguing, you have to just let things go.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World

Aquarius, uncertain times in the world, you just have to react to each situation as they come.

You will be stronger if you and your significant other work together as a whole.

So, you just have to let things happen as they do and do what you can so you can make the best of the situation.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Pisces, your strength as a unit makes you stronger against anything that happens in your relationship.

You have to give yourself time to get to know each other well before you move onto the next portion of your life.

So, when you are together, figure out what your relationship entails, and learn some more about your partner.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.