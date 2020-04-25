Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Saturday, April 25, 2020

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

The Sun and the Moon are in Taurus. The waxing crescent Moon leaves Taurus to enter Gemini at 3:19 a.m., EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of Life Path Number 6 — The Nurturer.

The Sun represents your ego and what to work on during the current solar transit.

While the Sun is in the sign of Taurus, we are focused on what we own. You own yourself, your talents, and your skills.

While the Sun is in Taurus, these are areas of your life to learn how to monetize in some way.

For some zodiac signs, you might have the ability to do a trade or to work with your hands.

The Moon entering Gemini brings with it positive energy for handiwork.

This weekend is the perfect time to brush off the dust on your tools, half-completed hobbies, or musical instruments, and start to relearn how to do the things you once loved in the past.

The past returns to the present, today. Pluto, the planet of rebirth turns retrograde in Capricorn, the zodiac sign of work.

You have a chance to revisit the things in your life that you once enjoyed and to bring the passion you once felt for them, again.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Aries, it's time to really start taking care of yourself.

You probably have been struggling for a while now but you have just not had the motivation to do anything about it.

So, today is a great day to start doing something different to benefit yourself in your life.

Go for a walk and soak up some sunshine.

You will feel so much better in the long run.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Strength

Taurus, unfortunately, you have to figure out a new way to do things.

Everything in life has been turned upside down.

So, it's a great time to get creative and show your strengths at a whole new level.

You can do so much and you just have to harness your energy in a way that brings you great benefit in life.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Gemini, it's understandable that your nerves are shot right now.

It's time to take back control over your life.

Everyone needs to get back to living their lives how they should.

You just have to work hard to make yourself happier and live to the fullest.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Cancer, it's a great time to center yourself and do things for you right now.

You may have a lot more free time in your hands right now.

So, you need to find new ways to channel your energy into benefiting you in the long run.

It's most important to stay active and moving during this trying time.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Leo, if you need to cry, just cry.

Get it out so that you can really do what you need to do.

Sometimes our emotions get the best of us but it's necessary to let these emotions flow so that you can feel better.

The body is a very amazing thing so let yourself feel what you need to do so that you will feel so much more relief.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Virgo, take some time to make sure the ones in your life are feeling comfortable and loved.

Everyone is struggling because we are all stuck at home and are social distancing.

So, it's important to check on those you love and make sure they are doing OK emotionally.

It's most important to remind them that you are there and you love them.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Libra, all the time you take to really work with yourself to make you feel better in the long run.

You really have to get yourself to the point where you are OK.

It's amazing how much emotional health can suffer, so you have to take care of yourself.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Scorpio, unknown circumstances can make lives unsure and scary.

You need to take some time to really work for what you want and not shy away from doing things you need to do.

Everything you have is going to mean something at some point.

You just have to work for the betterment of yourself and those around you.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Sagittarius, you are strong.

It's time to now show it.

You have to express your strength and determination to better your life.

The time is now to take the reigns and find the best way to work through the obstacles you are facing.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Capricorn, try and find a way to stand up for yourself. It may be hard after so long.

You have to make the conscious decision to better your life for yourself and also the ones that depend on you.

You never know, others may respect you more for standing up for yourself in the long run.

And more than that, you can be proud and happy with yourself because you are not being walked all over anymore.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Aquarius, what are you going to do to help those around you and yourself more than anything?

You have to stay grounded and make use of your time the best.

It can be hard to stay active and do things that benefit you in life.

So, rise up to the challenge and see what you can accomplish.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Pisces, it's important to love yourself and do things for you.

It's hard to completely change the course of your life and your everyday plans are upended.

It's imperative that you keep some sort of schedule and keep a semblance of control in your life.

