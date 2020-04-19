Today's Taurus Season Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Sunday, April 19, 2020

Taurus season begins!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries entering Taurus season today at 10:41 a.m. EST. The waning gibbous Moon is in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The most critical time during a planetary transit is during the ingress phase. So, today's astrology feels intensely personal.

The Sun completes a 30-day transit when it enters each zodiac sign.

The Sun will be at a critical degree in the zodiac sign of Taurus as it encourages us to adjust from thinking about ourselves and looking at the things that we have.

Taurus is about material possessions. While that sounds shallow to some, there are certain things in life that we all want to have — a roof over our head, food in the pantry, and some money in the bank.

When these things aren't in order, we feel out of sorts, and it's a heavy burden to bear which affects the expression of 'self'.

The Sun in Taurus will square Saturn in Capricorn at the start of the day, so our focus urgently turns toward work.

We need a purpose and aim to motivate what we work for — doing it for others sometimes will not be enough.

There's a recovery taking place now, not just in the national economy but also in our own homes, which is timely demonstrated by the symbolism of this solar transit entering the second astrology house of material possessions.

Hoarding should not be the goal, as Saturn is about restricting how you spend at this time.

However, Saturn in Capricorn communicating with the Sun entering Taurus also signifies having enough of what you need so that you're secure in your own home.

Make this be your monetary end game and where you invest resources that start to come in, vs spending on things that are fluff and not essential for living a life of self-sufficiency.

The Sun entering Taurus also conjuncts with Uranus in Taurus. As many states begin to reopen and people return to work a slow jumpstart to the economy can begin.

But wait, what's Uranus doing? It's semi-squaring Neptune, the planet of water, which dissolves our perceptions of how things can be.

Investing in a hydroponic garden in your own home, perhaps reconsidering an alternative to bottled water, and looking at ways to enhance the environment around your terra is a smart use of your newly acquired resources.

The Sun entering Taurus season is also squaring Jupiter, the planet of luck and Pluto, the planet of transformation, things are still volatile.

It's not time to put guards down, but keep them up. We aren't out of the woods just yet, but even in astrology, for now, things are looking up.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, prepare to break free from some old, outdated ways that you had used money.

You may find creative means to structure finances from friends and people within your business and social networks.

Pay attention and see what's working and being modeled so you can try the same for your own budgetary needs.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today's a good day to try a new way of communicating with others.

If you are on a budget, you might consider trying a free video-conferencing service.

It's a great day for you to look at old subscription services that maybe are set to auto-pay in your bank account and consider alternative streaming services or use YouTube if you need to until you're back on your feet again.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, it's time to reset your focus and looking at the past, you already know what to do and what to avoid.

If you have any paperwork or packages you've not sent out, today's a good day to get that handled.

You may also want to consider reorganizing your online filing systems and clean your data cloud of files you no longer need.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, a woman or mother figure maybe someone to speak to about work-related matters.

Right now, it seems you could use some advice. Your intuition about career trends should not be ignored.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, work on things that make you happy.

You might enjoy doing something with your hands such as building, painting or drafting what you imagine your future home garden to look like.

If you enjoy working out but the weather isn't cooperating, try an online video that lets you learn some new fitness moves to improve your routine.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you have to mind your manners today.

While you may be ready to tell someone exactly what you think and feel, the message could use a softer touch when delivering it.

You may find that you could land yourself into a debate unintentionally.

Let hot topics go to the back burner for later.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, work on something that you know will enhance your life.

Perhaps start looking for food delivery subscription services or join a meal delivery program so you can cut back on cooking and put your energies on other business-building efforts.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, hard work does pay off but something may be too hard and justifies dropping the activity altogether.

There are only so many ways to get something to go the way you want. If there's too much resistance, perhaps pivot.

Let a dream that's taking up time, energy and resources you know you need not become a nightmare. Instead, wisely, send it to bed.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you may have lots of drive, determination, and ambition today to get a project done once and for all; however, the Universe may have a diversion in store for you.

A person or situation that mirrors something from the past can come up today and create a need for you to focus on that instead.

Try to seek the karmic lesson now so you can apply the wisdom you learn towards your future plans.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you may feel a strong need to hold back on a decision related to work that also impacts your personal life.

If you've been thinking about traveling for romantic reasons or with the family to see a parent one the states open up, you may discover it's better to delay finalizing your trip.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you may feel inhibited today from making decisions about life, work, and love.

It's difficult when there are too many variables involved. Try to simplify your life by looking at one item at a time. Do what makes the most sense.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, pay attention to your dreams, both waking and day visions.

It's a good idea to start a dream journal to keep a record of what you've been seeing.

There can be some symbolism behind your dreams that help you to understand what your subconscious mind is trying to bring to the surface.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.