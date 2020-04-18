Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Saturday, April 18, 2020

Taurus season begins tomorrow.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of strong-minded Aries. The Moon spends the day in adaptable Pisces.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Sun is preparing to finish its 30-day transit in the zodiac sign of Aries tomorrow.

Transitions are never easy for anyone, and now that some states are beginning to phase into opening up, it's intriguing that the Sun is moving from an outgoing zodiac sign to one that loves to be at home.

This can signal to us that during the Taurus season, we will be inclined to reminisce about this phase of our lives and see the world much differently than ever before.

Of course, this can be part of Uranus in Taurus, and when the Sun in Taurus meets with chaos maker in the second house, our financial matters come into review, as do our decisions about personal investments.

Rather than put all our money into the stock market, perhaps, some zodiac signs will turn to personal investments such as gardening, livestock, perhaps moving into the country and creating a fully functioning, self-sustaining home.

For this, perhaps closing the door on a troublesome Aries season new astrological year we finally see the rainbow at the end of this storm cloud.

As some head back into work, even though you're thankful for the chance to be productive outside of your home, emotionally, you may come to a place where you wish you could go back and enjoy the simplicity of life while in your familiar surroundings.

Some zodiac signs want to get on with it and move into the next phase of their lives quickly. They feel that it's best to kill the bleed and charge ahead.

Other zodiac signs are more reserved about the future. They prefer to put a toe into the water before diving in headfirst.

As the Sun prepared to enter a new solar season, anticipate going through a rainbow of emotions about the future.

You might have some idea of what you want to do and where you want to be. However, there's a process of growth that we all must do, especially in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

The sensitive Moon in Pisces will sextile the planet of Uranus in Taurus. Don't be surprised that impatience for the future to start will rise.

The Moon will square Venus in Gemini, so trust your instincts but when in doubt remain conservative (and don't forget to save your money).

The Aries Sun will harmonize with the Moon in Pisces. This is a great time for you to learn to be outgoing again but also have an eye of the future so you can begin to defend yourself against another crisis should it start up again this year.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, with the Moon in Pisces, you can become more aware of losses, but with your optimistic outlook in life, you can also see the gains.

While it's hard to let go of what you thought was real, it's time to move forward and embrace the present with high hopes, and all the energy you can muster to make this time better than before.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, with Venus in Gemini, and soon the Sun in your zodiac sign, you will see things in a whole new light, especially in the are of money and how it applies to your personal values.

What little you have, start reinvesting into yourself.

The stronger you feel on the inside the better equipped you'll be to tackle anything that comes your way.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today, don't let the little things in life that bother you have a hold on your heart.

Today, focus on the positives so that you remain hard at work to achieve your personal goals.

At the end of the day, you'll be glad you didn't let feeling down fester for too long.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, if you've always wanted to learn something or really feel like going back to school, search out your options online.

You may be interested in choosing a second career because you want some sort of job security or maybe you really would like to work from home permanently. Update your resume and start searching for what you think you'd enjoy.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, sharing things with others can be a joy in itself. If you bought too many of a particular item, perhaps you can barter it for something you realize you do need now.

There are groups on Facebook where you can join and make offers for exchanges online.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, it's not easy to hold your tongue when you have so much you want to say.

You may be thinking of all the different ways to share new ideas with others. Perhaps starting a blog site would be perfect for you to do during your downtime.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you may feel like doing some online shopping.

If you're starting to become reluctant about returning to the gym once your state allows you to move freely, consider shopping for online fitness deals.

It might be the right time to consider making your own home gym.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, when you find simple things you love that give you a sense of pride after completing them, think about doing them more in the week.

If you have an extra 20 minutes a day to spare, you can begin building a little business for yourself and hopefully see it grow with new customers.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, spruce up the areas around your home and get rid of clutter.

This can help you to find ways to make some pocket change. sell what you have but don't use or need and then donate it to a good cause.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, sometimes you just can't say what you need to do and you must put it on paper.

If you've been feeling like a relationship isn't working out but you're too afraid to share it, then write down your feelings and try to help yourself come up with the right approach.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, enhance your awareness and search for ways to use what you have at home. Perhaps you can bake a cake or read a book you love.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, taking things personally can be an added benefit for you today.

You may see your personal strengths and weaknesses in a strong light and understand what you need for self-improvement, at work and in you. interpersonal relationships.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.