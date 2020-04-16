Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Thursday, April 16, 2020

Thursday is perfect for trying something new.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of fierce Aries. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of innovative Aquarius.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's Aries Sun begins its ingress into the zodiac sign of Taurus for the start of a new solar season.

When Aries and Aquarius energy influences the day's astrology we are bold and eager to try innovative technologies.

We may be inclined to jump at conclusions without really having an idea of what we are talking about.

Today, more than ever, it will be necessary to think before talking and to weigh out options before jumping with both feet into your work.

With Mercury at the apex of Aries, we are apt to be argumentative with others.

Why? Mars is in Aquarius, the zodiac sign of friendship and freedom.

Like a young teen who thinks they are ready to take on the world, the youthful naivete of an Aries Sun nearing ingress into Taurus can bring out the control freak in all of us.

What you think must be done, may not have to be approached with such urgency. In fact, slow down to hit the mark you're trying to make.

Because the Sun will square Jupiter in Capricorn, so work is tedious but these details are necessary for progress to be based on wisdom and knowledge... as good fortunate usually requires.

The Sun will also square Pluto, the planet of transformation... it won't be easy to take things in stride.

You'll be battling your desire to move fast but try not to do it unless it's really urgent.

The Sun also squares Saturn, and so this is a long-term project that we are all going through.

Life is confusing during the Sun conjunct Uranus right now, and it will feel this way for a while longer.

Hang on, the semi-square between the Sun and Venus in Gemini will eventually separate and we can go back to feeling hopeful without a dark cloud looming on our sunny day.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today, manners matter. You have high standards when it comes to social engagement and your big personality can come across even larger than life today.

People appreciate the little sentiments when interacting with one another, and you will not disappoint.

Don't underestimate the power of relationships built on trust, love, which is best expressed in the details.

Dote plenty on those who you interact with today.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, what you do defines you. You may not have control over the things in life like you wish to.

However, gain a sense of satisfaction by focusing on the micro-actions.

Your attitude is what shows your commitment to excellence, and set a standard for others.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your curious nature comes in strongly today and it can support your ability to build bridges with others.

Foster a spirit of goodwill and friendship toward everyone.

Even if you disagree with a person, you can still learn from their experiences, however foolish they seem to you at this time.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, working collaboratively with others is one way to make the most out of today's confusion should it appear in your professional life.

You may feel alone right now, but there are times when life detours and seeing yourself as part of the collective makes things better.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, karma helps you out today, and what you may have had to earn can become a gift instead.

Someone may give you an opportunity that you did not expect, but it could feel like charity.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, keep your heart in the right place today. You may see the benefit of partnerships you've fostered with time.

This can be a time where your inner circle and network of friends are able to pool resources that helps one another out.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today, relationships that mean something dear and personal to you are on your heart.

You may find that you're able to bring a smile to someone's face, just by sharing how sentimental you feel, perhaps to a particular person.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you have supercharged energy today and are driven to produce results no matter what you set your mind to do.

You may find that your productivity levels influence your mental well-being, and how much you feel you do well could also influence your mood today.

However, try not to let a goal unachieved make you work too late tonight.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it's a great day for you to do something strikingly different.

If you have a lot to think about but nowhere to go, a drive in the car around the city to see the sights of your hometown safely can be the perfect cure to afternoon boredom.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today, you have an opportunity to do things differently than you had before. The Moon opens the door to new insights for smart business decisions.

It's a great day for categorizing assets and reviewing inventory that you have in your home in order to see where your needs are.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, with the Moon in your sign it's time for self-care. Give yourself a little bit of TLC as you care for your mind, body, and spirit.

Try a new meditation or take an extra-long shower. Embrace mindfulness.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, life has a strange way of turning bad experiences into positive changes.

The weight of something that's been on your shoulders may be released today.

It can even feel as though something is missing in your life. Fill the gap with something good.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.