The Universe Has A Very Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On August 19, 2025

On August 19, 2025, the universe has a very important message for four zodiac signs. When the Moon squares Mars, emotions often come to a boiling point, which is pretty typical of Mars energy and its influence. We may feel tested, as if the calm state we believe we're in isn't all that calm after all.

August 19 brings us a reminder to stay in the present, to not let the past nag at us, and to remain grounded in what's going on right now, not back then. For four zodiac signs, the message is personal, and it's all about balance and keeping calm. We can't give in to high emotions during this transit, or it will show us just how not in control we really are. It's a good lesson, however, and it's one that will show us how to pick and choose our battles.

1. Aries

On August 19, during Moon square Mars, you will likely get sucked right into other people's problems, Aries. Oh yay. Someone wants you on their side, and whether you feel like it or not, you will somehow be dragged into getting involved. None of it interests you, and this day's lesson and message is all about biding your time until the moment is clear, when you can walk away, peacefully.

You don't need to show anyone whose side you're on, and your diplomatic style will see you through to the other side during this transit. Let them do this on their own. You showed up, but your time is precious and it's certainly not meant for things like this.

2. Gemini

If you hear or read something on August 19 that rubs you the wrong way, then it's going to be up to you to let it pass as soon as it arrives. You need not get caught up in the noise of other people's opinions or dramas.

Moon square Mars brings energy that's fast and provocative. That doesn't mean you're a pawn, though. You're just as fast when it comes to leaving the scene. Don't get involved. Don't let them rile you up.

If there's a message to take away on this day, it's the one that you can be proud of: you've matured. You have risen above the petty arguments and commentary. It's just not for you.

3. Sagittarius

What's most important for you to pay attention to, Sagittarius, is the pent-up frustration you've had towards a certain situation that you can't control. Don't overreact when it tempts you. In fact, walk away.

During the transit of Moon square Mars on August 19, you may feel as if you could end the whole debacle with one cutting remark that would, in the long run, only make you feel like you're just as bad as they are.

Instead, rely upon your sense of humor, take it lightly, and don't get involved with that Mars instigator energy. You'll be fine if you walk away, and you'll feel much more yourself if you just don't get involved with all the drama that begs for your attention.

4. Pisces

This day, August 19, may have you feeling as if there's an enormous amount of static energy rolling around inside your brain, Pisces. That basically means that there's a disturbance in the force, so to speak.

Moon square Mars brings the kind of energy that disrupts, but that doesn't necessarily mean you have to go along with it. In fact, the message of this day is the one that lets you stand alone, without being swayed.

You owe nobody your temper, and you certainly don't need to break apart for the sake of someone else's argument. Stay cool and keep it together. You'll end this day on a high note, Pisces, and all because you kept your calm.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.