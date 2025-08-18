Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Here For August 18 - 24 — The Little Things Mean Everything This Week

Weekly horoscopes are here for August 18 - 24, 2025, a powerful week for relationships as we enter Virgo season the same week we have one of two New Moons in the same sign. This New Moon will be the high point of the week, but on Monday August 18, we start the week with a great deal of communication now that Mercury is direct. The busiest day of the week astrologically is Friday, August 22. The Sun enters Virgo, signaling to us that now is the time to get organized, focused, and pay attention to our health and day-to-day activities. Virgo is all about service to others, so starting this week, we and others will be more drawn to practical ways of expressing love. For example, if a partner is tired and working late, we pick up dinner from their favorite restaurant and have everything ready when they arrive. It’s these types of actions that will mean a lot over the next month. Virgo is the last zodiac sign of summer, and the Sun will remain here until September 22.

As the Sun enters Virgo on Friday, it squares Uranus. This is a very unpredictable transit, and while you may approach things in a different way or even try something new, this can be disruptive of plans. In many cases, Uranus is about freedom, which could include freedom from a job, relationship, or anything else that seems repressive if it has outlived its time. This is perfect timing, because on Saturday, the New Moon in Virgo serves as a type of reset. While you might meet someone new, it would be totally unexpected. At best, this could be an exciting moon for some, encouraging doing things differently and enjoying new adventures. At worst, you could feel like you're all over the place emotionally. While this can be nerve-wracking, remember to tap into Virgo's grounded, focused qualities to make the most of this new beginning.

Aries

Aries, the week starts off with a great deal of communication with romantic partners or potential romantic partners. If there have been communication problems due to retrograde Mercury, it can all be corrected now.

The Moon enters your fifth house of love on August 20, so over the next few days, you may go out or get together with someone special.

Mars is in your seventh house of partnerships until September 22, so partners will be your focus for a few more weeks to come. This can deepen bonds, and if you're single, draw others to you. Alternatively, Mars can stir up issues in whatever house it transits through, so you may need to exercise some patience and control.

Taurus

Taurus, this week's New Moon makes a significant aspect in your chart this week since it falls in your fifth house of love.

It’s hard to say exactly what will happen since the Moon squares Uranus, creating a great deal of unpredictability and changeability. This could represent something as minor as a change of plans, or if you're single, you could meet someone new.

If you are in a relationship that is tottering on the edge, this week will be a real test. Otherwise, this is a week to enjoy the simple pleasures in your relationship. Communication should deepen and improve this week.

Gemini

Gemini, the Moon traveling through your second house of money this week not only makes you feel good about finances, it also boosts your self-confidence, which can only help your relationships.

The Moon’s entrance into Leo midweek will allow for deeper and better conversations and perhaps even a stronger sense of belonging.

On Saturday, the New Moon in Virgo falls in your fourth house of home. New Moons represent beginnings as well as endings. Expect to feel heightened (and maybe erratic) energy. This is an excellent time to approach something from a different view or explore new avenues with a partner.

Cancer

Cancer, with Jupiter and Venus transiting your first house of self, you should feel pretty good when it comes to love or new opportunities for romance. Venus in your first house is often when you look and feel your best, and this will last until the 25th.

This is a week to focus on building relationships and deepening existing bonds. The New Moon falls in your third house of communication and travel. Communication may be unpredictable at this time, or it is possible you could change your mind about something — or someone.

Leo

Leo, the week begins and ends with the potential for a great deal of communication with partners or potential partners. Any communication mishaps in the past can now be corrected. You may feel bolder than normal in matters concerning love and relationships.

The Moon’s transit through your 12th house at the start of the week may bring up issues from the past that lie in your subconscious mind that you should be able to release now.

The New Moon on the 23rd is unpredictable, but it can show you just how far you have actually come in terms of self-worth.

Virgo

Virgo, this week, your zodiac season begins on the 22nd along with your birthday New Moon. When the Sun is in your sign, it can create a feeling of being more comfortable in your own skin, making it easy to relate to others on a deeper and better level.

Venus transiting your 12th house may create a feeling of wanting some alone time, spending time alone with a partner, or in some cases, beginning a secret love affair.

This is a week to express your authentic self and nurture any relationship or connection you may have.

Libra

Libra, relationships and communication will become much clearer this week. You can make up for any lost time or connections since Mercury's energy will be much more cooperative now that it's direct.

Mars in your sign will give you a boost of energy and confidence to make any moves concerning romance that you wish. The New Moon, however, falls in your 12th house, which may bring up issues from the past that you may need to release. You may want to send some alone time on Friday and Saturday.

Scorpio

Scorpio, this is the last week of compatible Venus in Cancer’s transit through your chart, potentially intriguing you with connections you make with others at a distance.

This week is a perfect time to deepen any existing relationship through open communication and honest discourse about what your needs really are.

The New Moon on the 22nd may change your plans or shake up a connection in some way, so you can expect the unexpected this week — which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, Venus spends one more week transiting through your eighth house, which rules intimacy and the way you feel in a relationship. This can be beneficial if you make it a point to open up to someone close and allow yourself to express how you really feel.

This week can provide a period of introspection and getting in touch with your own feelings, which is something you don’t always do. The New Moon brings enlightening surprises over the weekend.

Capricorn

Capricorn, this is the final week both Jupiter and Venus transit your seventh house of partners, creating beautiful energy for a current relationship or even meeting someone new.

As we enter Virgo season, don’t underestimate how much those small, but helpful gestures mean to your partner (and vice versa).

The New Moon over the weekend presents a great time for a last-minute romantic summer trip if you are inclined in this direction.

Aquarius

Aquarius, the Sun in Leo is still in your house of partnerships, placing a focus here until the 22nd when it enters your eighth house that rules intimacy and the way you feel in a relationship. This may put you more in touch with how you feel. This house can also be connected to your partner’s money, if you have one.

The New Moon also falls in your eighth house this weekend. This is the house that rules many things, including change and transformation, so you may experience an epiphany concerning a current or past partner this week.

Pisces

Pisces, this Is the final week for both Jupiter and Venus’s transit through your fifth house of love. Of course, Jupiter will remain in your fifth house until July of next year, but make the most of this week when it comes to love. A current relationship could grow stronger, or you could even meet someone new.

The New Moon in Virgo falls in your seventh house of partners, so the focus will be here over the weekend. Since this Moon squares Uranus, it may be changeable or unpredictable, so expect the unexpected. But regardless, you have luck in love at this time!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.