Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Friday, April 17, 2020

It's Friyay!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Friday, April 17, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries for two more days, and now it's at a critical degree. The Moon will be in the sign of Aquarius entering Pisces at 2:32 p.m., EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number comes with the numerology of a Life Path Number 7 — The Seeker.

Contrary to what you may feel while the Sun in Aries encourages the perception of urgency, it's better to go with the flow and see where the road may lead.

Sometimes when you are about to start a new relationship it's important to take things slow. Like at a snail pace.

The best relationships are those that are not rushed.

You don't need to rush into things. Especially if you are entering your first relationship or if you have been hurt before. Take your time and get to know each other.

This quarantine time is an especially good time to really spend time talking to each other and to get to know each other via phone call or Facetime.

You don't have to jump into intimacy right away. If it takes months, it takes months.

Just go at your pace and don't let anyone question your reasoning behind waiting.

The best partners are those who will wait until you are ready. If you have to ask yourself if you are ready, then you are not.

So, go as slow as you need and really make your relationship a big part of your life.

You will find your happily ever after at some point. And it's OK to just wait.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, April 17, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Aries, sometimes a little patience will help your relationship immensely.

Even if you are sure your partner is the one, it's still OK to pump the breaks and slow things down.

You have to do whatever your gut is telling you is best.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Taurus, step back and make sure your relationship is what you want before it progresses to the next step.

When you are unsure, sometimes some alone time will help you realize if you can or cannot live without your significant other.

If you don't really miss them, then it may not be the right relationship for you.

If you miss them immensely, then it's probably a relationship you cannot walk away from. Just a little separation may help you feel better about your relationship in the long run.

Sometimes all you need is a little reassurance.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Gemini, sometimes when you are a bit innocent in the relationship sense, you need to take the time to get used to being with someone.

You probably are very uncomfortable and need to get to know this person that has become very special in your life.

So, take your time and go as slow as you need.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Cancer, when you first start a relationship, it's OK to be shy and hesitant.

I don't know anyone who isn't.

So until you are comfortable, take it slow.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Leo, when you are in a relationship, if it's going too fast for you, it's completely fine to slow things down a little bit.

You just have to do what's best for you and what you feel like your relationship needs at that moment.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Virgo, sometimes stepping back will bring you and your significant other closer.

So, be brave and change things up.

You will be so much happier.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Libra, it's OK to share your feelings but it's not OK to be rude to your partner.

You have to watch how you act because you don't want to say something that is irreversible in your relationship.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength

Scorpio, it's OK to be uncomfortable.

Everyone is at some point in their relationship.

You just have to be open and honest about your feelings with your partner so you can talk about it.

Sometimes, your partner can make you feel so much better and so much more confident in your relationship.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Sagittarius, if you are unsure of where you want your relationship to go, talk to your partner.

They may be able to help you feel a bit more secure and they may be able to reassure you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Capricorn, if you are struggling to put the effort into your relationship, then your partner may have noticed.

So, maybe try to give them some more attention and let them know you are going to try and do better.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Aquarius, Insta-love might have happened for you, but it's OK to slow things down so that you can get to know each other more.

Sometimes you need to just talk for hours to really get to know each other.

You will feel so much better.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Pisces, time will tell if your relationship will work or not.

So, just take everything at your own pace and things will evolve as you become ready.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.