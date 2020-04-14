Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Happy Tuesday, star signs.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries until April 19. The Quarter Moon spends the day in Capricorn and perfects at 7:58 p.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number comes with the numerology of a Life Path Number 4 — The Manager.

Today's daily number encourages all zodiac signs to take life slow and not rush into decisions without careful forethought.

In fact, Life Path 4 personality types never move faster than is necessary when it comes to choices. They are considered one of the wiser, most balanced of all numbers in numerology for this reason.

Be excited for the day that you have.

It's a great time to kindle that love you have with your partner.

Do something together to really focus all of your energy on each other.

I know, a lot of things are taking all of our attention right now, but the best way to center yourself is to grow into your love.

Love is an amazing feeling to have because it will help guide you through uncertain situations.

If you are not in a relationship right now, it's going to happen. Don't lose faith because you are going to find that special someone even during these solitary times.

Even if you just start showing yourself more love than you have before, it will help your confidence when you meet the person of your dreams.

So, no matter what, you need to keep love in the forefront of your mind.

Everyone needs love and kindness in life, so share these emotions with those around you.

Even if it's just to say thank you to the grocery store worker that's in a grumpy mood. It will brighten their day immensely.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Strength

Aries, show the strong power of love to those around you.

Remember, it can just be platonic love because sometimes people only need to be reminded that they are loved.

So, no matter what, show others that they are loved because we all need to be told that.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Taurus, you are the shining light in someone's life.

Your love guides them through some of the most uncertain of circumstances.

It's really amazing how important love is for you because it will help you connect with others.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Gemini, love is a huge force that can conquer all.

It doesn't matter the type of love because as long as you feel it, you will be able to harness its power.

So, remember the love you have and all the emotions that come with that feeling.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Cancer, under any circumstance you can find love. '

The best love that you will experience will appear at the worst of times but it will make for the strongest of love you will ever feel.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Leo, revel in your love.

You have received so much love from those around you that it's time to really give back and spread your love in return.

Be thankful for all the love you have experienced and all the love that you are going to have in the future because it makes you who you are.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Virgo, never lose your love for others.

You must always stay positive because it will help you feel better as a whole.

All you need in life is to experience heartfelt love.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The World

Libra, spread your love with the world.

In a cynical world, everyone needs a little bit more love.

So if you only touch one life in your lifetime, then that's worth all the time and effort you have taken to spread love with the world.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Scorpio, any moment love can come and really knock you over emotionally.

It's great because you will fall so deep into love so quickly your head will spin.

So, embrace the love as it comes.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Sagittarius, give others the same love that you desire for yourself.

Love is a humbling experience so be open to the life lessons these emotions will bring you.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Capricorn, sometimes love is challenging and trying.

But you have to embrace the trying times so that you can be happy.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Aquarius, in any moment, you will fall head over heels in love.

You deserve to be a little selfish because you are always a giver.

So, take a moment and feel love for yourself because you need love as well.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Pisces, in some of the darkest moments, love will bring you light.

Everyone needs love in their life in some capacity.

So, really give yourself the chance to love.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.