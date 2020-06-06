Your Weekend Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs, June 5-7, 2020

The lunar eclipse effects all zodiac signs up to six months.

YourTango's free weekend astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes and a Full Moon in Sagittarius lunar eclipse love tarot card reading to guide all zodiac signs over the weekend of Friday, June 5, Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini. The Full Moon is in the sign Sagittarius on Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6, 2020. On Sunday, June 7, 2020, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

What does astrology have in store for all zodiac signs' love horoscopes the weekend of the Full Moon lunar eclipse?

On Friday, there is a Lunar Eclipse Full Moon in the sign of Sagittarius. This Eclipse can bring a breath of fresh air into your love life.

If you have been waiting for a change, then it will very likely happen on this day. It is a great time for new beginnings and new opportunities, so be open to them.

If you are looking for love, the universe may bring someone new to you. This special person may bring a lot of energy, excitement, and adventure into your life so get ready.

If you are in a relationship, your partnership may go through an unexpected change. If you have been wanting to take a big step with your sweetheart, then now would be an excellent time to move forward together.

Either way, use the Strawberry Full Moon in Sagittarius Lunar Eclipse to bring love and happiness into your life and dream big, as your manifestation powers could come in handy with the full moon.

With the Moon in Sagittarius on both Friday and Saturday, you may find that you are feeling more positive and optimistic than you normally are.

You might also discover that it is easier for you to see the truth with the Moon’s energy, so if you have any questions then you may see the answers.

You are also more inclined to enjoy a little bit of spontaneity and adventure so lean into the unknown.

With the Moon in Capricorn on Sunday, you may be feeling like you want to work towards your career goals and to-do list.

You may want to come up with an action plan for what to work on and figure out the steps you need to take to get you closer to your goals.

This is an excellent day to lay the groundwork for what you want to accomplish in the upcoming week.

To find out more about your weekend astrology, here are love horoscopes and tarot card readings for all zodiac signs from June 5-7, 2020.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Four of Wands

Aries, you might not have a very romantic and passionate weekend.

However, you may be given the opportunity to get to know someone special on a deeper level.

You might have a conversation that begins to really flow and could even give you some butterflies.

So, see what you can learn about your love interest and be open to a wonderful conversation.

Chances are, your connection and bond may get even stronger.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The High Priestess

Taurus, your love life may have been feeling sort of stagnant and uneventful recently. Although, it is about to get a lot spicier and exciting.

You and your sweetie may be inclined to switch things up and push yourselves out of your comfort zone.

So, do something spontaneous and plan a small adventure together.

Whatever exciting thing you decide to do will surely make your relationship feel new and fresh again.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The World

Gemini, it is important that you take care of yourself this weekend. You might have been working incredibly hard and been carrying too much on your plate.

Try your best to let go of your responsibilities and focus on doing what brings you joy instead.

If you haven’t connected with your friends and loved ones recently then now would be an excellent time to reach out.

If you haven’t been paying enough attention to your love interest, maybe you should plan a relaxing date where you can just enjoy each other's company.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

Cancer, you may notice that you seem to light up any room you walk into right now.

It might feel like all eyes are on you and you are captivating whoever you interact with this weekend.

Well, use your charm to bring your love interest closer towards you.

If you have been hesitant to tell them how you feel, now would be an excellent time to be forthcoming and open with your feelings.

Luck is on your side and things will most likely go your way during this time, so be bold and make big moves.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Page of Wands

Leo, you could meet someone who is very different than you. This particular person might take you by surprise and intrigue you.

However, give them a chance and take the time to get to know them before you judge a book by its cover.

You might learn that you have a lot more in common than you initially believed.

In fact, they could teach you a lot about themselves as well as yourself. So, connect with them and see what comes of it.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Ten of Swords

Virgo, you might be crushing hard on a new love interest. However, you could be attracted to the idea of them instead of actually who they are.

Perhaps you have built them up in your mind and put them on a pedestal. Instead of imaging who they are, get to know them for who they actually are.

You might even realize that they are even better than you initially thought. Give them a chance instead of bringing them right into a fantasy land.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October)

Tarot Card: The Moon

Libra, you may be feeling very distant and isolated from your partner currently.

However, they might be dealing with their own personal goals and are not excluding you intentionally.

Instead of taking it personally, use this time as an opportunity to focus on your own aspirations.

Perhaps you have some important things on your to-do list that you have been neglecting.

Once you and your partner take some time to focus on yourselves, you can come back together with stronger intentions and appreciation for one another.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November)

Tarot Card: Two of Swords

Scorpio, you might be eager to move very quickly with your love interest. Although, you should try your best to be in the moment with them and take some time to smell the roses.

There is no reason to rush things and try to get to a predetermined destination with your sweetie.

You might even enjoy the adventure more if you don’t have it all planned out.

So, take the unusual path and you might end up somewhere even more beautiful than you even imagined.

Hold your lovers hand and be glad you are moving together.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Three of Swords

Sagittarius, someone from your past might come back into your life now. In fact, you could have forgotten them or not been thinking about them recently.

Although, you have clearly been on their mind and they want to reconnect with you. So, give them a chance and let them back into your life because they could stick around for a while.

You both might have changed a lot since you last spoke so get to know each other for who you are now before making any snap judgments.

You might even discover that your conversations flow and it might make you wonder why you haven’t touched base sooner.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles

Capricorn, love is in the air this weekend. Things may get very passionate and romantic with your love interest, so enjoy it.

If you are looking for love, someone may come into your life unexpectedly and they might sweep you off your feet.

Either way, be open to love and don’t be afraid to show your vulnerable side. Express your feelings and emotions because they will most likely be reciprocated.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Fool

Aquarius, you could be going through a small rough patch with your sweetheart right now.

It is possible you are going through a disagreement that stems from miscommunication and misunderstanding.

Instead of continuing to clash, try to really listen and understand each other.

The sooner you take a breath and try to hear what is actually being said, you might discover that you both have been on the same side all along.

Either way, your connection and communication skills will strengthen from this small conflict.

Full Moon lunar eclipse weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Death

Pisces, you may want to take this weekend to find some peace and quiet. You could feel like your emotions and thoughts are more scrambled than usual.

So, take some time to connect with yourself and sort out your feelings. It may be beneficial for you to journal, meditate, or do some yoga.

Simply do whatever brings you more clarity and calmness because you will feel a lot better after sorting things through.

You might want to tell your sweetheart that you need some time to focus on yourself so that they can understand and respect your space.

Once you connect to your feelings, it will be easier for you to return back to your loved ones with a level head and open mind.

