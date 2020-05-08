Weekend Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings, By Zodiac Sign, Friday, May 8 - Sunday, May 10, 2020

Enjoy love this weekend!

YourTango's free astrology forecast is here with weekend horoscopes and love tarot card reading to guide all zodiac signs over on Friday, May 8, Saturday, May 9, and Sunday, May 10, 2020.

The Sun is in Taurus and the Moon is in Sagittarius on Friday and Saturday but then moves into Capricorn on Sunday.

What does astrology have in store for all zodiac signs' love horoscopes this weekend?

The lunar nodes have changed and this is the first weekend filled with Gemini and Sagittarius energy.

With the Sun in Taurus season, it is possible that you could be feeling optimistic and appreciative of all the wonderful things coming your way.

This is a great time to really go after what you want because the universe will reward you for your hard work and tenacity.

You could be feeling like you can handle anything because you can!

Focus on your dreams and aspirations because you can achieve what you put your mind to. This is a great time to be open to opportunities as well as manifest your goals and objectives.

With the Sun in Taurus, you may find that you are especially loyal right now.

You may feel more inclined to be supportive and surround yourself with your friends and loved ones.

The people in your life may even appreciate how amazing you truly are and they are bound to give you their love and support as well.

This is an excellent time to be social and put in work towards strengthening your relationships.

With the Moon in Sagittarius towards the beginning of the week, you may be able to really find the answers to the questions that are on your mind.

It is likely that you are able to see the truth and see things for what they really are. With the energy of the moon, you can use this time to be an excellent judge of character.

If you have a love interest or partner, it is possible that you will have a better grasp of who they are at their core.

With the Moon in Capricorn on Sunday, you may feel inclined to start a routine or strict schedule that helps you achieve your goals.

Not only will you be motivated to work towards your goals but you will be able to figure out what next steps to take to get you on the path towards success.

You should use this time to get yourself prepared for the weeks to come and lay the groundwork for your goals.

To find out more about your weekend astrology, here are love horoscopes and tarot card readings for all zodiac signs from May 8-10, 2020.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Star

Aries, you should spend this time really enjoying your time with your partner.

Have fun with one another and appreciate their company.

Create a nice environment at home and spend time doing some fun activities with each other.

You might want to cook a nice meal together or even have a fun little dance party.

Do whatever brings you both joy and be thankful you have each other's company.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Death

Taurus, you may be feeling a little bit scattered and all over the place.

You might be feeling hot one minute and cold the next.

When it comes to your relationship, you may also feel like it is on a rollercoaster with all the ups and downs.

Instead of letting all these crazy feelings get the best of you, try to find some peace and quiet.

Maybe you should take a break from your love interest so you can be by yourself and get into a calmer state.

When you decide to reconnect, it will be a lot smoother and you both will be feeling a lot better.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Seven of Wands

Gemini, love is in the air for you right now! Someone special may come into your life in a very unexpected way and they might sweep you off your feet.

Try your best to be open to love and new adventures.

Also, don’t judge a book by its cover because this certain person may not be who you anticipated.

This should be a fun and joyous time for you, so soak it all up!

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

Cancer, someone from your past may make an appearance in your life right now.

However, don’t brush them off because they may be trying to put their best foot forward with you.

It is possible that they have changed a lot since you last saw them, so give them a chance.

Try to turn over a new leaf and start fresh because they actually might be very good for you right now.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Magician

Leo, you may be looking forward to a romantic date with your love interest at the moment.

However, it is possible that you have been putting them on a pedestal and creating a false narrative in your mind of who they are.

Instead, you should take some time to see who they actually are instead of merely who you want them to be.

You might find out that they are even better than you imagined, so try to see their true self right now.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: The Empress

Virgo, you may be feeling a tad bored in your relationship currently.

It is likely that you and your love interest have gotten into the swing of things and fallen into a bit of a routine.

Although it is nice to have structure, try to switch things up once in awhile.

Take some time to do something unexpected and spontaneous together.

In doing so, you will rediscover the fun and excitement in your relationship.

It might even bring you both a lot closer together, so welcome in some excitement.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October)

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Libra, you might have been carrying a lot on your plate recently and have been working incredibly hard.

However, it may have been wearing you down so take a much-needed break to restore your energy.

You might also notice that you have not been giving your partner the attention and care that they deserve.

So, use this time to really show them how much they mean to you.

This would be an excellent time to plan a romantic dinner date or give them a thoughtful gift.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November)

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

Scorpio, you and your love interest may have been going through a rough patch recently.

It is possible that there has been some tension between the both of you and it has caused you to fight with one another.

However, having disagreements are completely normal in a relationship but you both must try to communicate effectively with one another.

You must know when to end the fighting, swallow your pride, and simply apologize so that you both can move forward.

Chances are, the bickering between both of you could have strengthened your bond so be grateful for that.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Two of Pentacles

Sagittarius, there may be someone in your love life that is trying to treat you well and give you the care you deserve.

However, you may be carrying your past baggage into the present and it could be clouding your judgment on your current love interest.

Perhaps you believe that they are not as nice as they seem and think they will hurt your feelings if you trust them.

Instead of trying to search for flaws, maybe just try to see that they are exactly who they are showing you they are.

Try to let your baggage remain in the past and open up your heart because this special person could be the prince you have been searching for all along.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

Capricorn, at times you do not like to show your soft and vulnerable side.

However, your partner may like seeing the real you that you sometimes hide away.

Try to accept that showing your vulnerability isn’t a sign of weakness, in fact, it is a sign of true strength.

So, don’t be afraid to open up to your love interest and express how you are feeling no matter how mushy it sounds.

Chances are, they will appreciate your openness and find it beautiful.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Page of Swords

Aquarius, you could find out that someone has romantic feelings for you right now.

However, it may take you by surprise because you didn't know this certain person felt this way.

So, try your best to be open to them and give them a safe space to express their feelings.

Although, if you simply do not see them in a romantic way then try your best to let them know as soon as possible.

It is best that you are honest about your feelings as well and you shouldn’t want to lead them on or give them mixed feelings.

Either way, they are bound to appreciate your honesty and kindness.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

Pisces, your love interest may show their vulnerable and caring side to you right now.

You may have been feeling like they do not show you how much they love you, but it is important that you appreciate the ways they do show their heart to you.

Oftentimes people just have a different love language then you and express their feelings in a different way.

Although, right now they may express how much they genuinely love you so it is important that you recognize the effort and care they are putting in.

However, it is also important that you continue to appreciate and recognize the small ways they show you that they care.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.