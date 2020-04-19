Taurus Season Love Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs: April 19 - May 19, 2020

Welcome to Taurus season!

Your Taurus season horoscope with love tarot card readings are here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs in astrology starting April 19 through May 19, 2020 — when the Sun in Aries enters the second solar house.

How will the 2020 Taurus season affect each zodiac sign's love and relationships, according to astrology?

Taurus season, there will be a lot of great things coming your way.

It may have been feeling like you were tackling your goals recently while the Sun was in Aries.

Now that it is in Taurus, you can still get things accomplished but can also take more breaks to enjoy yourself and the world around you.

It is likely that you can get your to-do list done in a more dependable and steady way.

Taurus energy will inspire you to work hard but also find the right balance between work and pleasure.

If you are feeling like you have too much on your plate, then take a much-deserved break and find time to relax.

You might also be more inclined to enjoy the finer things in life right now, so treat yourself! If you have been needing a spa day, simply go for it.

You might also find yourself getting really attached to things or even people right now.

With the Sun in Taurus, your possessive and stubborn side might come out more than usual.

Just try to be aware of this and make sure you use your stubbornness for good, like finally getting that thing accomplished that you have been putting off.

This is also an excellent time to spend time with your love interest and show them how dependable you can be.

They will appreciate you being there for them and listening to them when they need someone to vent to.

Here's a love tarot card reading with astrology forecast for the 2020 Taurus season, by zodiac sign:

Taurus Season Love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love Tarot Card: Two of Cups

Aries, your conversations today are going to be very telling and give you a lot of insight.

If you have been wanting to discuss something in particular with your sweetheart, then now is the time to do it.

You may realize you are able to be more open and honest when expressing yourself and your feelings today, so take advantage of it.

Chances are, your partner will also be able to say what is on their mind in return.

Taurus Season Love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love Tarot Card: Queen of Swords

Taurus, something very unexpected may happen to you today.

It is possible that someone from your past comes back into your life.

However, be open to them because they may have changed a lot since you last interacted with them.

They could even be knocking at your door to win you back, so give them a chance and hear them out.

Taurus Season Love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love Tarot Card: Justice

Gemini, you might get exciting news today but it is the kind of news you can’t share yet.

However, it might greatly impact you and your partner and it could even be life-changing.

Until you are able to share this good news, try to celebrate it with your partner and do the necessary things you have to do before you start to tell others.

Enjoy your little secret for the time being and find comfort in knowing that it is bound to bring you both closer together.

Taurus Season Love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love Tarot Card: Page of Pentacles

Cancer, you could be feeling a tad more emotional than usual. Recently, you may have been fighting with your partner and then making up seconds later.

However, you have the option to leave the fighting in the past and move forward.

Today, you could be really feeling lucky to have someone that loves you so deeply, so cherish that.

Taurus Season Love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Love Tarot Card: Seven of Swords

Leo, you may need to give your love interest some space right now.

They may just need to focus on themselves right now, so don’t try to overcrowd them.

Instead, give them time to find some peace and it would be beneficial for you to do the same thing.

Focus on yourself today and do what brings you joy.

You both can reunite when you feel more relaxed and enjoy each other's company again soon enough.

Taurus Season Love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love Tarot Card: Nine of Cups

Virgo, something has been on your mind recently and today you will finally be able to confront it.

You may have been concerned about something that has to do with your partner and now you can finally find out the truth behind it.

It may seem like the answer has been in front of you the whole time but now you can see it clearly.

However, it may not be the answer you had hoped for but you will feel better knowing once and for all.

Taurus Season Love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

Libra, you can be very practical but today you are more able to tap into your romantic side.

So, allow it to show and enjoy a magical day with your love interest.

If you have been wanting to go on a fun and whimsical date, then now is the time to do it.

Get dressed up and tell your partner how much you care for them.

They are bound to enjoy seeing this romantic side to you and will love hearing what you have to say.

Taurus Season Love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love Tarot Card: The Hierophant

Scorpio, sometimes your words can get you in trouble and that may be the case today.

You may be trying to plan a small joke or prank on your love interest but don’t be surprised if it catches up with you.

Although it might be harmless, they simply might not be in the mood for your shenanigans.

Be sweet to them or they might get the last laugh.

Taurus Season Love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love Tarot Card: Three of Wands

Sagittarius, it can be very hard for you to lie, so why do it? Every time you tell a fib it just makes you uncomfortable and even blush a little bit.

So, there is no use dancing around anything today because your partner will see right through you.

Instead, try being direct and honest about what is on your mind.

Your love interest will appreciate your honesty and will be truthful right back to you.

Taurus Season Love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love Tarot Card: King of Swords

Capricorn, you may be enticed by the idea of money and obtaining more. However, money isn’t everything and it certainly can’t buy happiness.

You may be attracted to someone who represents wealth, but make sure there is more involved in your relationship than just money.

Instead, it is important that you feel emotionally satisfied with your love interest because that is more significant than any amount of money you can have.

Taurus Season Love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love Tarot Card: Judgement

Aquarius, you may discover love in odd places today, but it will prove to be just as fulfilling.

It is likely that your love interest has a weird job or way of life that other people might judge them for, but you see them for who they are.

You may actually be more similar than people might think and potentially share the same values.

So, don’t listen to other people's judgemental opinions right now and just follow your heart.

Love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

Pisces, you may be feeling especially intuitive today, so use it to your advantage.

You may be able to guess where and when you will meet your next love interest but you might not know just how compatible you are bound to be.

You may be about to meet someone that is going to stick around for a long time, so get ready and be open to it.

Trust your gut right now because it is going to lead you to the right person at the right time.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.