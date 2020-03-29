Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Astrology Love Horoscope And Tarot Reading For March 30 - April 5, 2020

Make a wish. See it come true.

The easiest way to make sure you get what you want is to know what you want. That might sound silly, but think about it. We all want a relationship with a loving man or woman. But how many of us are clear about the specifics?

Would you consider your relationship amazing if your loving man/woman was busy at work all the time and didn't have any time to spare for you? What about if they turned out to be terrible liars? Or, someone who never takes your side in front of their parents or friends, even when you are raising absolutely justifiable points?

So, no. It's not enough to want something broad like a “happily ever after.” It's important to know exactly what you want, tell the universe about it (out loud), and then be patient as your wish is brought to you.

What does that mean for your weekly horoscopes and tarot card reading for March 30th to April 5th, 2020?

With astrology and Tarot working together, let's see what your zodiac sign can expect this week

Aries: The Hanged Man

Aries, you know you need to heal your heart. But you have been pushing it back every day because you just don't want to address the pain. That ends this week.

With the Hanged Man on the table, you will be forced to take a timeout to heal yourself. Now, whether you actually do any healing or not is on you. Just remember: unhealed people end up causing others pain when they get triggered. Especially those they are the closest to.

Taurus: Page of Swords

Taurus, you should start learning something new this week. It could be a foreign language you have always wanted to, a non-fiction book you have on your to-be-read pile, or even making your very first souffle omelet.

The point is, when you learn something new, it becomes a great conversation starter on a date or something you can introduce to your partner. Just remember: learning should be fun. So pick something you are excited to learn.

Gemini: King of Swords + The High Priestess

Pay attention to your intuition and your logical deductions this week, Gemini. Because if you don't, it could spell disaster for you.

We won't scare you at a time when people are already panicked, but you need to be additionally careful of what you eat this week.

Cancer: 8 of Wands + 4 of Pentacles

Cancer, you will have to make a decision this week: To stay or to leave. And while the tarot won't tell you which would be the right decision, it's asking you to be loyal to what you love.

So if you love yourself the most, then do what makes sense according to that. And if it's something else, then let that guide you while you make this decision.

Leo: 3 of Pentacles

Leo, if you are single, something romantic will happen this week between you and a coworker. It could happen over email or while the two of you are exchanging data.

If you are with someone, this card is saying you will need to work together to achieve a common goal. You won't succeed alone and neither will they.

Virgo: Queen of Cups

Virgo, knowing something and not using it to make your life better is as good as not knowing anything. Don't be that person, especially in relationships.

For example, if you know you need to leave your partner alone, do it. Don't let your ego mess up the situation by prodding them about what's wrong when they don't want to speak.

Libra: 8 of Pentacles

Libra, if you want something, you need to work hard for it. Whether it's a solid relationship with someone or a promotion at a job. Don't just sit and dream. Go do something!

Scorpio: Page of Cups

Scorpio, if you have wanted to start a passion project or restart a hobby, you will most likely do so this week. And the tarot says that if you do, the timing is really good right now.

Sagittarius: 5 of Swords

You need to set some boundaries with people in your life this week, Sagittarius. It could be a friend, a roommate, a parent, or even a lover.

Don't worry about how they will feel about it because their emotions are for them to deal with, not you. Your job is to know what's okay with you and what's not, and say so. And if someone doesn't respect it, cut them off before they get too toxic.

Capricorn: The Emperor

You might be dealing with pompous people who misuse their power, Capricorn. Don't be afraid of them. You have more power than you believe you do.

So embrace your inner Emperor, swallow that fear, and reclaim your power. It won't feel as terrifying once you start doing it; in fact, you will wonder why you were ever afraid of it.

Aquarius: 7 of Swords

You need to keep your wits sharp this week, Aquarius. You will need them, especially if you have been flirting with someone.

Because now is not the time to act coy or overthink and mess things up. Now is the time to be playful, witty, and keep their attention on you.

Pisces: Death

Pisces, no one wants to get this card when there's a pandemic happening right outside the door! But here it is. And it wants you to sit up and listen. Why? Because now that you are away from people and their constant jabbering, you can finally do what you have always wanted to do.

So don't waste this opportunity. Make the most of it and unleash your talents. Let it grow and shine. Because once you become too big for the box they have always put you in, you will never doubt yourself and agree to be trapped inside.

Valeria Black is a freelance writer who reads Tarot cards in her free time.