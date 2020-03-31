Venus In Gemini Love Tarot Card Reading, For All Zodiac Signs: April 3 - August 7, 2020

Love is in the air, literally!

Venus will be in the zodiac sign of Gemini starting on April 3 through August 7, 2020, and this will be an exciting time in astrology for love and relationships.

What does astrology have in store for your zodiac sign while Venus transits Gemini starting this month?

While Venus is in Gemini, you will find that it may be easier for you to openly communicate with your partner.

Instead of being eager to make assumptions, you may look at things for how they are and try to see all possibilities.

However, you may be feeling a little more detached and not as passionate when it comes to your relationships.

On the other hand, you may be coming from a more analytical and organized mindset.

Right now, it could also be easier to get to know someone on a deeper level.

You may notice you are inclined to debate and have an intellectual conversation with your love interest, rather than just scratching the surface.

It is also very likely that your charming and flirtatious side will come out to play.

You may find yourself in a playful and very friendly mood and have the ability to attract anyone to you right now. Remember, with great flirting comes great responsibility!

So, be careful of leading anyone on right now because you don’t want to end up hurting someone’s feelings.

However, if you have a crush on someone then flirt away because you are more inclined to pursue new relationships and adventures at the moment.

Here's a love tarot card reading on how Venus in Gemini will affect your zodiac sign, per astrology until August 7, 2020.

Love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Four of Pentacles

Aries, you may be wanting to say how you feel and express yourself in your relationship right now. Definitely do this and speak from your heart.

However, try to be clear in your communication because your mind might be a tad scattered right now which can make it difficult for you to formulate your thoughts and feelings.

Either way, trust that your partner will appreciate you opening up to them and they might even feel comfortable enough to do the same right back.

Love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords

Taurus, you may be looking to do something exciting with your love interest.

So, embark on an adventure and have fun together. However, try to do something that you do not normally do.

Breakaway from your everyday activities and try something new.

If you have always wanted to go take a dance class together, then get your dancing shoes on!

Love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Ten of Cups

Gemini, you might notice that you are in the mood to dress up and have an extravagant night.

So, go out on a dinner date with your sweetie and put on your favorite dress.

Let the compliments roll in and enjoy being the center of attention right now.

You are feeling confident right now, so embrace it! Your partner is not going to be able to keep his eyes off of you.

Love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Queen of Wands

Cancer, get ready for a pleasant surprise today.

Your social and romantic life is feeling very active and you might just meet someone who could stick around for a while.

Try to go to events or places where you could potentially strike up a conversation with people that aren’t usually in your orbit.

Put yourself out there and show your funny and social side.

Love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

Leo, when it comes to love you might notice that you have a lot of different options opening up to you right now.

Before you decide what path you should follow, you must first know what you want.

Make sure that you know what you are looking for in your next relationship.

Know where you want your romantic journey to take you.

Don’t be afraid to stand by what you want and state it!

Love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Strength

Virgo, you might come face to face with an interesting challenge in your love life today.

It is very possible that you will meet someone who sparks your interest.

However, this person might not be your usual type and may even be someone you would potentially overlook.

So, be open today and don’t judge a book by its cover because they could be the person of your dreams.

Love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Wands

Libra, you may be going on a first date with someone you have been looking forward to getting to know on a deeper level.

However, you might end up having some awkward and uncomfortable moments that you didn’t anticipate.

You both just need to learn how to communicate and become comfortable together.

Once this happens, your conversation will flow. So, don’t be discouraged.

Love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Three of Swords

Scorpio, you may be having trouble seeing eye to eye with your partner on an issue that has come up.

Sometimes you simply just have to agree to disagree and try to move on from it.

Trust in your bond and your communication skills, but know when an issue is better kept in the past.

Instead, try to focus on the positive and what you do agree on.

Love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Four of Cups

Sagittarius, you may have had your eye on a certain cutie and now is the time to strike up a conversation.

Chances are, they have been thinking about you but may have been too shy to let you know how they feel.

So, be bold and get your flirt on.

Ask them on a date and look forward to the fun time you will have to get to know each other.

Love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

Capricorn, it is advisable that you change your tactics if you are trying to make something happen in your love life.

You are usually outspoken and direct with your feelings, but maybe try to play it cooler and show your mysterious side.

Your love interest is bound to be intrigued by your subtle hints.

Things are bound to go your way so trust yourself and the universe right now.

Love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Aquarius, an opportunity in your love life may arise out of the blue.

Although it may seem weird and catch you off guard, you will realize that it is a blessing in disguise.

This unique situation may be exactly what you needed.

So, don’t judge it and simply try to go with the flow because something amazing will possibly come out of this.

Love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Death

Pisces, you may have been trying to make a decision about something but have been hesitant on what to do.

Well, right now you may be given the courage to make your choice and stick to it.

So, go with your gut and just do what you feel is right. Everything will work out in your favor anyway.

It will just cause you to stress if you keep staying in a place of limbo anyway.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.