Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Monday, April 6, 2020

Make the most of the day, star signs.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Monday, April 6, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries until April 19. The Moon is in Virgo and enters Libra at 5:10 p.m., EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 5 — The Freedom Seeker!

With the Sun in Aries, go out and soak up some of that sunshine and smell all the blooming flowers.

It's a good time to get back to the basics and enjoy the little moments you can experience with your family right now during this pandemic.

Today's Life Path Number 5 is about freedom and the desire to find what's out there and not be held back.

So, explore the beautiful world around you.

During the first half of the day, while the Moon transits Virgo, it's understandable that you are stressed and full of anxiety.

No one knows what's to come next. But you don't have to let the unknown rule your life and emotions.

The Moon entering the impartial zodiac sign Libra reminds us all that it's good to stay informed and stay at home to be safe, you can do so much at home.

Go outside, play a tournament of games, or do something. Instead of watching the news, put on something light, like the national geographic channel or sweet romantic movies.

If sitting for long periods is starting to get to you, then start doing things to help you become active. Just moving around and burning off some of that anxious energy will help you feel ten times better.

So, as the situation rapidly evolves and changes, find a way to create a steady lifestyle for right now.

I know, it's like the days revolve around what you are going to eat next or watch on Netflix. You just have to take each day as it comes. It will be OK though.

As for your love life, don't let this pandemic put a hold on your relationship. With all the new technology out there, you can connect with your partner much easier. So, if you cannot see each other in person, Skype or Facetime each other.

Then you will be able to see each other. Can you imagine a romantic dinner by candlelight via the screen? You can still do all sorts of things now with technology.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, April 6, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Aries, you have to take a moment and breathe.

Anxiety becomes very, very taxing on the body after a while. So, you have to do whatever you can to relax and let things go.

The best thing you can do is take care of yourself and those you love.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Taurus, when you are full of nervous energy, you need to find an outlet or you will drive yourself crazy.

Every day it's hard to just be in the house and it gets harder every day this continues.

You just have to find something to do that will help you relax and it will give you a way to channel your nervous energy.

It will help you connect with your partner easier.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Gemini, the best thing for you is to not become overwhelmed during this pandemic.

You need to keep your tension to a minimum. You don't need any more added pressure right now, even in your love life.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Cancer, in times where you are struggling, you have to remember all the things and people you love.

The best thing you can do is to remind those that you love that you are there for them and that everything will be OK.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Leo, look at the bright side, you get to be with those you love.

You have so much to be thankful for right now. So, give yourself a chance at happiness.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Virgo, in spite of your differences, love will conquer all.

Just remember all that you have and imagine all the things you will be able to do together in the future.

You will be able to enjoy life so much more when you are together.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Libra, give yourself a chance to fall in love.

Even though we are not supposed to go anywhere, you can still connect with those you are interested in.

You don't have to worry about growing apart, because you have so many ways to connect with each other.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

Scorpio, the strong foundations that you make right now during this pandemic will stick with you for a long time.

And the best thing of all is that these foundations are going to be super strong.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Sagittarius, under perfect circumstances love can be very difficult for you to find.

So, it may seem almost impossible for you to find the perfect one for you. But that's not true.

You will find love in a place where you never thought you would have found it before. Therefore, you must keep an open mind.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Capricorn, it's most important for you to not get frustrated with your partner.

It can be tough to be together for long periods of time without a break but it will be OK.

You just have to take each day at a time and not let anything that they do get on your nerves.

Remember, your happiness is in your own hands. So, when he/she is happy, you will be happy too.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Aquarius, during this time, you may want to take a step back in your relationship and let each other breathe.

Sometimes it's good to be apart because it makes the love you have for each other stronger.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Pisces, love is easy for you in your relationship.

You can be together or apart and it will always feel like you are with each other.

Just remember, you are not alone at any moment of this pandemic.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics. For more of her content, follow her on Facebook.​