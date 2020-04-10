Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Friday, April 10, 2020

Mercury is in Aries starting today.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, April 10, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries until April 19. The Moon spends most of today in Scorpio, then at 4:40 p.m., EST it enters Sagittarius.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Mercury enters the zodiac of Aries after being in the sign of its fall — Pisces.

Mercury in Pisces is like thinking underwater. Because Mercury rules an air sign and an Earth sign, Mercury in Pisces, a water sign may have felt like your brain struggled with delusions or foggy thinking at times.

Mercury spent quite some time conjunct with Neptune, and it increased crazy dreams and thoughts that were clouded and muted. But, these were also creative and inventive times for all.

For a while there, we all have felt unnerved by the latest COVID-19 pandemic, and if the stress and concern for humanity got you down, you may have noticed it most in your ability to think clearly.

That's Mercury in Pisces. Sometimes you think you understand what's going on, but then mixed signals are sent and doubt becomes the normal undercurrent of energy.

Mercury rules Virgo, Gemini, data, travel, and communication, but now when it enters the zodiac sign of Aries, the fire of this placement is life-changing which empowers all zodiac signs.

Anticipate faster than ever communication, hastened and determined interaction with others, plus add an extra bit of haste to most of our social engagements.

Mercury will be in the zodiac sign of Aries from April 11 - 27, 2020. This is the last planet to complete its transit through the first solar house and to complete Aries Season.

Today's Sun in Aries will square Pluto in Capricorn. Pluto in Capricorn, brings transformative energy to your work sector. (People communicating with authority for the purpose of change and negotiations... that are warlike and 'feel' slightly antagonistic ... because we are dealing with Aries.)

As perhaps some work from home arrangements are lifted while Mercury is in Aries, remember that Mercury will square Pluto.

This astrological combo can lead to misunderstandings at work or how you feel others think of you. Try to focus on yourself as spats may be short-lived and resolve on their own.

Pluto's transformational power can feel controlling. Pluto in work-horse Capricorn in dissonance with Mercury in Aries can stir up strife in the way you and others communicate with each other, and it can cause friction in travel, too.

Never fear, these negative interactions can help provide hidden insight and bring you intense focus on what's important most in life.

Venus in Gemini harmonizes with Chiron, the wounded healer this afternoon, and for the next week. Anticipate a little bit of tension but this too can go away soon.

The Sun is in a square with Jupiter. Jupiter is in its fall, so don't give up and squander time because you feel hopeless or defeated. Stay spiritually grounded, and work hard for what you know you want.

Instead of feeling defeated, make a schedule and be more strategic in your activities to maximize your time while you are able to do so, from home.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Friday, April 10, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today, do something creative. If you love to write, while Mercury begins to activate your first house, start penning ideas.

If you have any social media that needs updating or want to revamp a website, logo desire or try to open up on tough topics with a partner, now is the time.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today, revisit the past.

It's a great day for going through old photo albums and organizing your family photos.

Use this time to add the finishing touch to scrapbooks you started and want to share with the family when you can see each other again.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today, write a friend or send a paragraph note via text to share your heart.

You may find that your ability to express your feelings is heightened. Don't be shy about saying "I love you" to the people you care for the most.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today, focus on work-related projects that are writing-intensive.

Have a report you need to complete or emails that must be written and sent?

Then, set the day's schedule so that you don't fall behind and get those things done.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today, work within your understanding of why learning new ways teaches you to also challenge the truth.

You may find yourself questioning everything.

The doubt you feel right now will pass once you have come to the end of your spiritual search.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today, your charitable side comes through.

If you like to donate, take advantage of future tax deductions. Today's great for maximizing this benefit for your 2021 tax return.

You can research becoming an angel investor or helping out a charity by sharing your skill set.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today, you can spend time chatting and reconnecting with friends and family and sharing stories of love.

If you have been single for some time, you may start to feel a desire to enter a committed relationship and not play the field for too long.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today's a great day for wellness and starting a healthy routine that makes you feel full of life and joy.

If you have been doing too much, it's time to pace yourself, so that you have a healthy balance of rest and relaxation.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today's a great day for reading love stories, writing poetry or doing something crafty and beautiful. If you enjoy a good action movie, indulge yourself.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today's a great day for reconnecting with your goals in life.

If you have been planning a meeting with a boss or your supervisor, it's a great time to schedule for next week.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today, it's a great day to negotiate terms for contracts or a legal agreement.

If you have not been getting along with someone that you used to care for, be sure to reach out and remain on good terms.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, with Mercury entering your second solar house today, it's a great time to file paperwork and to consider financial matters.

You may be prone to overspending this month, so you'll want to set a budget and be careful.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.