Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Thursday, April 9, 2020

Psychic energy comes through today.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Aries. The waning gibbous Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon in Scorpio is intense. Scorpio is ruled by both Mars and Pluto, so we are intuitive and inclined to make hasty decisions.

The Moon will start the day in the eighth astrology house that's associated with matters that Scorpio is comfortable in.

A Scorpio Moon brings our attention to matters related to finance, shared property, the handling of money that belongs to others, as well as inheritance, death, life and rebirth themes.

As the phoenix rises up from the ashes, today can be a time of discovery.

If you've been personally hit by the catastrophe that has swept the nation, today is a good day to start establishing a recovery strategy.

Today's Scorpio Moon squares Mars, the planet of war. Mars is in the scientific and innovative sign of Aquarius.

This type of energy can feel explosive and it can be best worked off through physical fitness or high-energy activities such as strength training or yoga.

If you don't like to work out but have a garage to clean or some other type of deep cleaning to tend to, it's a great day for starting projects that help you to think.

The Scorpio Moon opposes Uranus in Taurus. Uranus in Taurus points towards the home, our partnerships and also to food. Be careful not to emotionally eat or to pick a fight over silly things out of anxiety or stress.

The Moon will also square Saturn in Aquarius. In Aquarius, Saturn brings restriction to freedom and can make you feel held back. Remind yourself that the things we are all going through are temporary.

However, learning to see these challenging situations as an opportunity in the making can bring a unique advantage to your future. So, make the most of these times as best as you can.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today, you may have so many things you'd like to get to but the timing just doesn't seem right for now.

You may need to pull away from activities that distract you from your focus.

Try to limit wasting time on social media or chatting too long with friends until you've satisfied a few of your goals.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today, partnerships come into view and you may find yourself in an opportune situation. Job hunting?

Try to overcome your shyness and reach out to your network of friends and old business acquaintances.

Put your feelers out to see if you can drum up some business at this time.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, some days are harder than others to reach your fitness goals.

You may find it necessary to realistically look at your health and wellness habits so you can try a different routine that truly works.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today, is a great day for spending time with children, doing stress-relieving activities such as adult coloring or drawing.

If you're a romantic at heart but have no one to spend the time with romantically, write poetry or do something creative.

Perhaps consider reading poetry or memorizing a few lines of your favorite song.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today's perfect for working out a new strategy for your future with a mentor via video chat with a friend.

Sometimes it's good to have a person go over what you think will work and what you're trying to do and give some direction or opinion.

You may find that you're able to be mutually helpful to one another and provide ample amounts of encouragement during a crisis time.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today's ideal for writing emails, updating cover letters, and sending out follow-up letters of appreciation.

If you feel talkative, perhaps schedule a lunch date with your friends and do a video meeting so you can catch up in semi-person.

Today's a great day to try a new way of socializing that helps you to reconnect with like-minded people that you love being around.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today's great for working on financials. You might have areas that you have overspent before in the past and now you can look at how to bring things back under control.

If you're in a pinch financially, today's a good day for looking at other money-making opportunities or calling collectors to make alternative arrangements.

The stars are in your favor!

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today's great for applying some of your know-how to an area of your life that you have difficulty in resolving.

If you have felt stuck in a rut and discouraged, the second wind you've needed to motivate you can come through before the end of the day.

The best thing to do is to keep pushing forward until your drive and determination returns.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today, you have an opportunity of a lifetime to work on things with serious intensity.

Today's great for a review of past work you've accomplished and start to add it to your LinkedIn profile, resume or other professional social platforms.

If you need to get recommendation letters from past coworkers, send out requests today.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today is a great day for social networking among friendships.

Have you not been as social as you'd like to be on your Instagram or Twitter? It's a great place to see what's happening politically or with celebrities.

If you've been meaning to get more involved, find which friends are active and start following and posting you two cents.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today, you can work hard on a new business model or reading books on business, self-development.

You might find it a great day to do some freelance work or to try and help a friend by making phone calls.

If you have been meaning to ask for a review from your boss, make the request before the end of this week.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today is great for studying astrology or other new age topics.

If you are into psychology, sociology or simply enjoy a good self-help book, start the one you haven't finished yet and make a goal to complete it by next week.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.