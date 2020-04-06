Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Monday, April 6, 2020

Care for yourself so you can care for others, star signs.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, April 6, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries. The Moon leaves Virgo to enter the zodiac sign of Libra at 5:10 p.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Virgo Moon is super active today before changing zodiac signs.

Today's a day charged with productive energy, and it's perfect for self-care and getting things done.

You may find that you're really focused on a goal or task that you need and want to get done, but it can leave you with tunnel vision and you'll miss out on other opportunities.

The Moon prepares to enter an opposition with the Sun, and so there's a power play between your ego and your mind.

Indecision can happen today. Or, the opposite could happen, you make a snap choice without really weighing the pros and cons in a way that you should

Today's Virgo Moon will oppose Mercury in Pisces, so we are flexible within conversations. It's easy to lose sight of the reason why you're doing something so try to stay connected with your 'why' while at work.

Structure your day for a change, as today's Moon harmonizing with Pluto, the planet of transformation can be a powerful aid in getting something accomplished.

If you need a favor, have bills you want to negotiate, or have been good on a credit card and want to ask for a reduced interest fee, today's perfect for those types of activities.

The Moon in Virgo trines with Jupiter in Capricorn, which leaves room for big projects to be tackled with a little bit of extra energy to spare.

If you feel like an area of your life or work is out of sorts, it's a great day for getting organized.

When the Moon enters Libra, all zodiac signs will feel prepared to settle down and enjoy the little things in life after a long day at work.

Take a moment to stargaze. Spend time with the family pet, and enjoy a sunset if you can.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, while the Moon is in Virgo, focus on squeezing in some self-care but also don't hesitate to put a few structures into place so that the rest of the week runs smoother.

You may find that your social butterfly status increases slightly once the Moon enters Libra. This is a great time to send out any emails to people you're trying to build a network with.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon in Virgo may have you in a melancholy mood and you're apt to feel like things 'used to be' better than what they really were.

You may find it necessary to reconsider your outlook. Today will be good for drafting a pro cons list for a problem you feel you solved, but inefficiently.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, there is no time like the present to take a leadership role in your own life, but if you're feeling called to be a mentor to someone else, you may decide it's time to step up to the plate and act.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your desire and drive to be in touch with others kick into overdrive.

You may find that you're interested in socializing more than usual, especially while having limited mobility due to current times.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today's a good day for managing your financial affairs and also for buying things that you feel will improve your home life.

If you have been meaning to make a purchase for items involving fitness, home office organization, or anything related to health and self-care, it's a good day for shopping online.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today, your personal wants and needs can come under introspection.

You may feel strongly about investing your time and resources back into something personal like homeownership or a personal item that is also an investment.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your desire to be impartial can come back to you. Your personal touch is needed.

You may have a situation that helps you to see that some problems and situations require your personal energy and opinion to be fully present and not detached from.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today, invest in your friendships.

Sometimes a friend can help you to balance the scales and see things from different angles.

If you have a partner or person in your life who plays a good devil's advocate, that's the person to call.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today, working through conflict at work or finding solutions to problems helps you to stand out from others.

You may have a spark of genius and see what others don't see because of your hands-on experience on a project or your career field.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today, pick up a book and read or plan to close the day out watching the latest documentary.

If your mind desires to learn but relax at the same time, a relaxing binge while eating your favorite comfort food could close the day out nicely.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today, your appreciation for others brings you to a place of generosity and kindness.

If you have the opportunity, do something to pay it forward for a medical professional, a person who works in the service industry, or helping out a neighbor in need.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today, focus on cultivating a strong partnership with someone you work with.

You may have a project that needs mending.

With the Moon in your solar house of partnership, a working relationship could use emotional support and care to from you, too.

The extra time you take to see how others are doing goes a long way, today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.