3 Zodiac Signs Finally Start Feeling Like Themselves Again After August 17

After August 17, 2025, three zodiac signs will finally start feeling like themselves again. On Sunday, we may feel suddenly in tune with our surroundings, or a little more clearheaded than usual. This is what we get when the Moon enters Gemini. While this zodiac sign is often associated with dualism or confusion, on August 17, it will help us find our way out of that confused state.

This is where direction makes itself known to us, and for three zodiac signs, that direction seems real, true, and worthy of our pursuit. This Gemini Moon puts an end to any personal doubts we may harbor and lets us know that what we're about to experience is nothing short of a breakthrough.

1. Taurus

You have started to feel something akin to being stuck, and it's a place you are no longer fond of. Frankly, you were probably never too overjoyed to be stuck in the first place. Who would be? Yet, you'll find that during the Gemini Moon, certain interesting opportunities present themselves to you.

This is a day that has you thinking outside the box, and with you, Taurus, that could go anywhere. Fortunately, you are also feeling quite certain about your new direction, and so, you follow your heart.

August 17 has its own magic to it, and you will likely sense that something in your life has now come to its completion. You are ready to move forward with new ideas and new plans. Good for you.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

It's hard for you to ignore the Gemini Moon, as it's not only yours, but it's also an event that tends to inspire, almost more than any other cosmic event. You feel like yourself again; mentally agile, emotionally balanced, and beyond ready to go.

This day, August 17, feels so special because you now have a direction to put all of this marvelous positive energy into. Nothing is stopping you now, Gemini.

You've got the cosmic green light, and it's telling you to trust in your feelings and just DO IT. Go where your heart tells you to go, Gemini. The vibe of this day is all about clarity and knowing that you are heading somewhere good.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

The beauty of this day, August 17, is that for you, Aquarius, so much of what has confused you over the last few days suddenly clears up to the point where now you know what your next move needs to be. This is when you get incredibly productive. You feel challenged by the idea of creativity. You want to get your hands dirty, and you definitely want to get involved.

And so much of this brilliant energy takes place when the Moon enters Gemini. For you, this transit is the difference between not knowing what to do with your life and having complete and total direction. You feel great, and life opens up for you. Enjoy it.

