4 Zodiac Signs Receive Answers From The Universe On August 17, 2025

On August 17, 2025, four zodiac signs receive answers from the universe during the Moon in Gemini. We can probably all agree that if we put too much effort into seeking out signs, we only end up confusing ourselves. That's the thing with signs. They are there, but they are best noticed when we're not looking for them.

That's where the Gemini Moon comes in. With a clear mind, four zodiac signs will get a taste of what it's like to get a sign without asking for one. What we learn during this lunar event is eye-opening. We may not have asked, but the universe is definitely about to answer, anyway.

1. Aries

You have moments in your life when you totally throw yourself into the idea of universal signs and affirmations. But you also have days when all you want are cold, hard facts. The Gemini Moon shows you that it's OK to want both, but that doesn't change the fact that a true sign is heading your way.

Whatever it is you've pushed aside, Aries, you'll be seeing plenty of on August 17. The nature of a Gemini Moon is duality, so know that what happens on this day could go either way.

The sign you receive basically tells you to stay open to signs. This may not be a cold, hard facts kind of day, Aries. In fact, everything about August is pushing you towards the spiritual. Go with it.

2. Cancer

You're the most sensitive zodiac sign out there, Cancer, but you're not taking things to heart on August 17. Rather, you are listening intently, as you can't shake the feeling that something wonderful is taking place.

You may not know where it's coming from, but it feels like a sign. During the Gemini Moon, it's up to you to see it as either a positive force or a hindrance.

The beauty of this day is all about choice and how you decide to see your universal sign. You choose to see it as a positive and productive thing, and so you set the tone for the day and the week.

3. Virgo

The interesting thing about you, Virgo, is that while you're gathering data around you, trying to figure out what's what, an underlying force is asking for your attention. And it's personal.

During the Gemini Moon on August 17, you'll find that it's time for you to set aside your preconceived notions and listen to what's going on in your life. The universe is waving a flag. You just have to see it.

What's going on during this time will confirm for you the idea that you can't overthink things all the time. You must let go of your need to judge and compartmentalize. The universe is telling you to stop expecting and start experiencing.

4. Scorpio

You already know how to read between the lines, Scorpio, and on August 17, that skill pays off. If the devil is in the details, then you've got that devil by the tail. During the Gemini Moon, the signs point to your own success.

In reality, this plays out like this: you finally realize someone's true intentions, and it reawakens your own confidence. Those details don't escape you. You heard what you heard, and now you can't un-hear it.

You feel guided by the universe and on the right track. This person means a lot to you, and whatever it is that they bring you on this day will be a total game-changer. Pay attention, Scorpio!

