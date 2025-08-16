Your Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For August 17, 2025

Here is each zodiac sign's daily tarot card horoscope for August 17, 2025. At the start of the day, there's an upbeat energy due to the Moon being in Gemini and the Sun in Leo. Collectively, the two tarot cards we can focus on are the Magician and the Sun.

What makes today optimistic is the emphasis on using our innate personality traits. In the age of artificial intelligence, identify your marketable skills that remain competitive and the talents needed to create a brighter future. The Sun card encourages you to showcase your skills and invites others to take notice. The Magician enlightens us to see that there is always room for growth, and you ought to try new things to see what your interests are. The idea of tapping into our strengths for personal growth and self-development is mirrored in today's one-card tarot reading for each zodiac sign. Let's see what this means for your zodiac sign on Sunday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Ace of Cups

Aries, what makes you stand out so much is your profound love for others. One thing you excel at is listening to your emotions. In part, this is why you can be slightly impulsive; however, passion helps drive you toward your goals.

One goal you may have on your radar lately is love, and not just the superficial kind. You want long-lasting love. On August 17, your tarot card, the Ace of Cups, reveals an opportunity on the horizon. The caveat? You have to put yourself out there. No one will find you if you don't.

Even if you're in a relationship, it's good to wear your heart on your sleeve. Show what you want. It will come to you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Cups, reversed

Taurus, you're so skilled in professional growth that you may not realize it's time for a rebrand. It's one of those incredible days filled with opportunity. So, today, Taurus, it's up to you to make the most of it.

Because you may not be a huge fan of changing things up unless it makes sense, start from a standpoint of self-awareness. What has made you happy (or sad) in the past? Define it and reflect.

Then, on August 17, project into the universe what you desire with your whole heart. You can change, and you will. When you can see, you can conceive!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Five of Wands

Gemini, you're a natural problem solver who thinks outside of the box. But you can't always resolve situations, and that frustrates you. Sometimes the reason you can't control a situation or environment is that it's not meant for you to do so.

Letting others do what they need to do for themselves is a big lesson to learn on August 17, but that's the meaning behind today's Five of Wands tarot card. Today's new tactic is releasing outcomes to the powers that be and focusing on yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Five of Pentacles

Cancer, you're a great friend who helps people feel seen. When people feel left out, you bring them back into the fold like a warm, welcoming hug.

On August 17, you may learn a new skill that helps you take your inner warmth and extend it beyond your social circle. You may find it much easier to stay close to people you already know, but according to the Five of Pentacles, you sense the hurt in others in a big way.

The world needs more empaths like you. If you feel called to extend your social calendar or friendship circles, branch out.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Star, reversed

Leo, your strengths can also be a weakness, so when you sense that courage and pride are getting in the way of your happiness, consider opening your heart even if it means you might get hurt by someone.

Today's tarot card, the Star, reversed, reveals a sense of loss, particularly around your inner strength. But, on August 17, what is contrary to what you do so well may be the pathway to a strong relationship.

Vulnerability can be extremely attractive, especially when you aim to establish a relationship built on trust, support, and respect.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Wands

Virgo, you don't rush into very many things. You enjoy planning and thinking about what you're doing, and being careless is not your personality style. But this is where you can grow and expand your skills on August 17.

Learning how to make snap decisions is crucial in certain situations. You save time, and you realize that your intuition is much more accurate than any data you collect.

The Eight of Wands is a symbol of rapid production and change in various events. You may experience a rapid transition period. Don't worry too much if you feel rushed. It may be the life lesson you need to master: deciding things quickly.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Sun, reversed

You're so in tune with life that you often adjust your pace according to the energy around you. Where others need more time, you know how to take things at a slower pace. When you sense a need to rush, you jump into action and have no problem taking the lead when necessary.

You can learn to let things slide. The Sun, reversed tarot, indicates a need to ease into the day and not rush into things unless you have to. Rather than push an agenda, let things happen organically on August 17.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Ten of Cups, reversed

Scorpio, you are too familiar with the darker side of life. Your deep analysis of human nature has given you insight others can't handle, but you can. Sometimes you expect negative things to happen because it has in the past.

So, on August 17, it's time to expand your wisdom to other areas of life. You might find it helpful to borrow positivity. Anticipate positive outcomes even when there seems to be no hope in sight. You may be surprised by how effective the power of positive thinking can be today.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Sagittarius, you know that luck comes and it can also go as quickly as it arrived. You are no stranger to the cycle of life, and it's what keeps you going when others would have given up long ago.

On August 17, your tarot card, the Ten of Pentacles, reversed, says that you may experience a disruption in your life's course, which can disrupt your energy flow.

Rather than worrying, you can learn from adversity and use it to gain a deeper understanding of yourself and others.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Empress

Capricorn, just because you're such a tenacious, hard-working zodiac sign, doesn't mean that you don't have a soft side. You do. You often hide it because you can't always be in your emotions and get things done.

However, the Empress tarot card on August 17, invites you to a new way of doing things. You find that you're able to connect with your softer side. You connect with your nurturing nature in a supportive and uplifting way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Judgment, reversed

Aquarius, there's a time and place for everything, including self-doubt and confidence. You can have too much of both, and today's tarot card, Judgment, reversed, helps you to see where that line is drawn.

A little bit of self-doubt helps you to be open to learning, but you don't want to become overly critical of yourself. Confidence can become blinding pride, and you don't want to lose sight of the needs of others.

Today's tarot for August 17 helps you to see the benefits of both, and you find that sweet spot effortlessly.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Swords

You often carry pain and sadness close to your heart, Pisces, and you often hold on to sorrow for too long because of how deeply you feel for others. This is an area where you can learn to grow through inner healing and self-compassion.

On August 17, the Ten of Swords teaches you to process past emotions and let yourself feel through the entire breadth of your feelings. With time, you become stronger and more resilient, and you'll see why specific experiences happened for your highest good.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.