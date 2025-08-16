5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes On August 17, 2025

On August 17, 2025, five zodiac signs have really good horoscopes. Mercury in Leo sextiles Mars in Libra, and asserting yourself becomes effortless. Your bold ideas shine with flair, yet you still make room for collaboration. Your thoughts pulse with energized rhythm, urging you to take swift, inspired action toward your goals, especially when working alongside others.

The energy of this day isn’t about brute force or silent brooding. Rather, it’s about blending flair with finesse, a gentle push that invites, rather than shoves. The real magic unfolds when you speak your truth with courage, yet listen with genuine curiosity.

1. Scorpio

Scorpio, your career feels like a quiet storm. Right now, it's nothing flashy, but it's unmistakably powerful. You have a really good horoscope on August 17 because there’s momentum building under the surface, and you know it’s time to act with intention.

On Sunday, your confidence isn’t about showmanship. Rather, it’s the kind that gets results. Instead of chasing grand illusions, you’re breaking down your goals into clear steps and moving forward with purpose. The future isn’t just a dream anymore, it’s a plan. And on Sunday, you're more than ready to execute it.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, you have a really good horoscope on August 17 that reveals you’re naturally drawing in the right people who see what you’re really about. This isn’t about popularity contests or surface-level connections. These relationships have depth and meaning, and these people match your values and ambitions.

August 17 is a good day to focus on who supports your growth, not just who’s around. Your network is your real foundation, so make it strong. Surround yourself with people who support your dreams and build you up.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, though you're certainly not known as the most low-key zodiac sign, you’re beginning to notice how powerful quiet moments can be. Sometimes, leaving space open is more effective than being loud or flashy.

On Sunday, people are listening. Not just to your words, but to how you say them. You don’t have to perform or convince at this time. Authenticity speaks louder anyway. On August 17, the things you’ve kept inside might find the right audience in ways you didn’t expect.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, you’re more than your achievements and to-do lists. Though you prefer practicality and logic, there’s strength in softness, even if it feels unfamiliar.

On Sunday, let yourself relax your grip on control a bit. Showing vulnerability isn’t weakness. Rather, it’s a new kind of power that makes you more relatable and human. This shift could change how you lead and connect with others in a meaningful way, which is why you have a really good horoscope on Sunday.

5. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, it’s time to stop shrinking yourself to fit in. You have spent too long dimming your true self just to avoid conflict or win the approval of others. However, that survival tactic no longer serves you; perhaps it never did.

Now, you’re ready to stand fully in your own light, even if it shakes things up. On August 17, you stop pretending or overcompromising, as those habits only hurt your soul. This is your moment to be unapologetically real.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.