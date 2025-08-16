6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Abundance On August 18, 2025

Written on Aug 16, 2025

chinese zodiac signs luck abundance august 18 2025 Design: YourTango | Photo: any_tka from anytka, Canva Pro
Advertisement

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck & abundance on August 18, 2025. This Monday begins under the Earth Sheep day pillar, during a Wood Monkey month in the Wood Snake year.

It’s a Close Day, which in the Chinese calendar marks moments when things come full circle. It’s a time for completion, resolution, and tying off loose ends which is perfect for a Monday that asks you to start the week by clearing space before new opportunities move in.

Advertisement

For these lucky animal signs, the Earth Sheep brings gentle, deeply meaningful abundance in the form of overdue answers, unexpected relief, and powerful support.

1. Goat

goat chinese zodiac signs luck abundance august 18 2025 Design: YourTango

With Monday falling in your own animal sign, the spotlight is on your ability to finish what’s been lingering. That might mean resolving a disagreement, finally closing out a task you’ve been avoiding, or simply getting clarity on something that’s been uncertain. What feels like relief now will set you up for much smoother weeks ahead.

Advertisement

Someone may offer you help in an area where you’ve been stubbornly trying to juggle everything alone. Accept it. The good fortune today isn’t just in what gets resolved, but in realizing you don’t have to carry as much by yourself as you thought.

RELATED: 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance All Week, Starting On August 18

2. Horse

horse chinese zodiac signs luck abundance august 18 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Yesterday’s alignment carried momentum for you, Horse, and Monday you get the follow-through. The August 18 Close Day energy shows up as a quiet win where you receive confirmation, payment, or closure on something you thought would drag on longer. It’s a reminder that not everything requires another push, some things end in your favor because the timing finally catches up.

If you’re considering whether to keep chasing something or let it go, today gives you an answer that feels definitive. Notice where the resistance drops because that’s where your luck clears the path.

RELATED: Top 3 Most Powerful Chinese Zodiac Signs

3. Snake

snake chinese zodiac signs luck abundance august 18 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your year pillar is active, Snake, and on August 18 the Earth Sheep draws attention to your inner circle. Someone may finally admit what they’ve been holding back or a situation you suspected would shift finally lands in the open. The result is more freedom for you, even if it comes in an unexpected form.

You may also see financial or practical abundance through something finishing like a bill being canceled, a fee waived, or a responsibility lifted. This is a less is more kind of good fortune, clearing space for what truly belongs to you.

RELATED: 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs That Are Destined To Be Rich, Even If They Struggle Financially Now

4. Pig

pig chinese zodiac signs luck abundance august 18 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

As the Sheep day shares harmony with your animal sign, Monday’s luck feels restorative. You may realize you’re done carrying an emotional burden that wasn’t even yours to begin with. That release alone is abundance as it frees you up for opportunities you’ve been too weighed down to see.

Conversations are meaningful today, especially ones where you’ve been avoiding saying what you really think. By closing the gap between what you feel and what you express, you gain the respect of others and also a new opening for something better to come in.

RELATED: Luck Arrives For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs This Week, Starting August 18

5. Dog

dog chinese zodiac signs luck abundance august 18 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Close Days help you finish cycles and for you that’s about letting certain roles or expectations fade. You may notice you’re no longer willing to chase approval from someone starting on Monday or you decide it’s time to officially close out an arrangement that doesn’t serve you anymore.

Your luck shows up in the freedom that follows. Once you’re clear about where you’re done, doors that felt jammed will start opening without extra effort. August 18 is about aligning with the future by letting go of the past in real, tangible ways.

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
5 Zodiac Signs That May Struggle Financially Now, But Are Destined To Be Rich
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
4 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Financial Success In 2025

RELATED: People Born In These 3 Months Are Destined For Financial Success, According To Chinese Astrology

Advertisement

6. Monkey

monkey chinese zodiac signs luck abundance august 18 2025 Design: YourTango

This is your month, Monkey, and on Monday’s Close Day you benefit from knowing when to stop. The Sheep encourages you to focus on one key area instead of scattering your energy. Luck shows up when you deliberately close tabs in your mind and life. Settle that lingering decision, cut ties with something (or someone!) unproductive, and finish what you start today.

There’s also potential for an unexpected solution that clears an issue faster than you thought possible. Pay attention to the easy outs you get today. They’re not shortcuts, they’re alignments.

Advertisement

RELATED: August 2025 Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign

YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.

Advertisement
Loading...