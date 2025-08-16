Love Horoscopes Are Here For Sunday, August 17 — Fate Intervenes

Daily love horoscopes for August 17, 2025, reveal a day of fated events for each zodiac sign. The North Node (which governs your fate) trines Venus in Cancer, so each zodiac sign can expect profound romantic breakthroughs and beautiful moments on Sunday.

You get an opportunity to choose the love that is meant for you. You may lower your emotional walls and declare your feelings. Or you could be offering an olive branch and rebuilding a relationship, even the one you have with yourself. All that happens on Sunday is a part of your romantic fate; it just depends on what path you are on. As you focus on love and stability, let yourself be guided to choose love that's meant for you.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, August 17, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Listen to your intuition, Aries. You are being guided to focus on building the home and relationship that you always wished you had as a child.

Whether you are single or have been married for several years, this energy reflects how your healing comes through in your home.

Focus your energy on making your home space everything that you once wished for as a child, so that you can realize you have always deserved a home filled with love.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pay attention to the conversations you have today, Taurus. While you may cross paths with countless people in a day, today, the hand of destiny is at play in your life.

You will encounter a new connection or have an unexpected conversation with someone you already know. This conversation will serve to confirm your intuition, as well as the choices you’ve been contemplating.

Be sure that you’re open to having this conversation and let yourself explore the meaning and timing of this connection.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Show your love, sweet Gemini, but be sure you’re receiving it too. You will feel generous with your time, energy, and money today, but ensure that you’re doing it for the right reasons. Show your love, but only if it’s genuine.

You don’t need to shower those meant to be in your life with gifts to make them stay. This can also help you to be confident that you’re in a reciprocal connection and receiving just as much as you love to give.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This chapter is all about you, dearest Cancer. You have walked through the darkness, and now that you’re on the other side, you’ve been reflecting on what comes next.

Today brings about a retribution involving your reputation and how others see you. While this can impact your romantic life, as you will effortlessly attract new connections, it also involves you finally realizing that being authentic is enough.

You don’t have to do anything but receive this shift in energy and trust that it is all part of what is to come.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love yourself enough to choose better, sweet Leo. Loving yourself is a lifelong endeavor, as you realize there is a difference between saying the words and embodying them.

Today, you are being guided to love yourself enough to choose better by embracing the guidance of your spirit guides. Create space to connect with source today through a meditation walk or sound bath and realize that everything you’ve ever wanted is available to you; you need to choose it.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Surrender to the flow of the universe, Virgo. Surrendering can feel scary at first; however, it quickly becomes an exhilarating adventure. You never needed to worry about where you would end up, or with whom, because the universe is guiding you.

Focus your energy today on what it means to surrender in your life and to cease resisting the forces that are present to bring you to where you are meant to be. There is no reason to fight this, as it will bring you to your fate.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Choose what resonates with your soul, dear Libra. Take a break from all your obligations and reflect on what you need to feel like your best self truly. This includes not just your needs in a relationship, but your own.

Explore what it means to have your mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual needs fulfilled, and be willing to choose what you need. You are embarking on a new spiritual path in your life that may lead to a profound phase of transformation, so it is essential to continue honoring your individual needs.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Everything is here and waiting for you, Scorpio. Your romantic life has led you to walk a difficult path. Yet, that doesn’t mean it’s where you are meant to remain. What you dream of is closer than you expect, yet you won't find it where you currently are.

Bring awareness to the circumstances in your life that you are choosing, even if it’s not what you genuinely want. You may have to relocate or make significant changes to your life, but everything you want is waiting for you; you need to choose it.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Give yourself what you’ve always needed, Sagittarius. Although you have a profound depth of feeling, this wasn’t something you were taught to embrace as a child.

As a result, you have prioritized other factors in your romantic relationships, such as physical intimacy or the benefits of being with a particular person.

However, you are being guided to heal any emotional neglect you endured as a child and begin to prioritize your feelings, as this will help guide you into the relationship you’ve always desired.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The key to your fate is in how you communicate, Capricorn. You are skilled at making plans and taking charge, yet your communication style within relationships hasn’t always worked to your advantage. Reflect on any avoidance tendencies or how you’ve often cut people out of your life at the first sign of rejection.

You need to hold space for emotions, to be open and vulnerable, without always thinking the worst of someone. By focusing on how you communicate, you can finally choose your fate with your whole heart.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve a beautiful life, Aquarius. You don’t need to be scared about having everything you once wanted. While it’s normal to feel fear as your life starts to come together, it comes down to your ability to receive.

This is rooted in your sense of self-worth and the healing you must undergo to achieve the romantic life you have always dreamed of.

Try to focus on not questioning something or someone if it feels too good, as that only means you are being encouraged to grow into what you’ve always deserved.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You must fall in love with yourself first, Pisces. Although you have been dreaming of a new love, knowing it is on the horizon, you first must be sure you’ve fallen in love with yourself.

To choose and attract your romantic fate, you first need to develop a grand love affair with yourself. This will help shift your patterns and allow you to elevate your energy.

By embracing this path, you will attract the person you are meant to be with. Fall in love with yourself and your life, and do what resonates with your soul.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.