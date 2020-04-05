Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Sunday, April 5, 2020

Get busy, star signs!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Aries season continues as the Sun remains in the zodiac sign of ambitious Aries until April 19. The waxing gibbous Moon is in the sign of diligent Virgo.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, transits the fourth house while in the zodiac sign of Gemini, today.

The planet Venus represents love, but it also represents partnerships, money, property, and beauty.

The Fourth astrological house is about family and mentorship.

So, when Venus is in the fourth house, she points all zodiac signs in the direction of our childhood learning and encourages us to find someone to help us move beyond what we were taught as children.

You are here to go beyond what your family of origin ever was. In fact, while Saturn is in Aquarius, tradition is challenged and we search for new ways of doing things.

Tradition is taught, and every person has a mindset about money and life from the people that raised them, their culture and the world that they live in today.

Hence why new ideas are often blown off at first, and then later, when society demonstrates those crazy new ideas as necessities, we become inclined (with time) to embrace them.

With Saturn taking it's good old time transiting the zodiac sign of tradition-breaking Aquarius, we have plenty of room to make adjustments.

The only difference between who we are now, and who we will become ... based on the old way of doing things is perspective.

It's time to grow up, zodiac signs, and realize that one reason is that the digital age brought the world closer together. A new culture is dawning, and so it requires new learning.

Our faith may feel challenged, and this is exhibited in Jupiter the planet of belief debilitated while in Capricorn.

Jupiter in its fall makes us work twice as hard to manifest new faith into society, yet, it is something everyone is learning together.

With Venus in Gemini, we can learn to fall in love with some form of technology or to find new tools that help to accomplish financial goals.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today, reach out to a friend to ask for what you need.

You have resources opening up to you now and it even if you doubt the door will open, don't be so quick to assume you're right.

Luck is finding a way for you, and all you need is an ounce of faith and belief.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today's great for making a decision about your love life and personal boundaries.

If you have been going with the flow a bit more than you ought, you can hit the reset button and promise yourself to use little words, "No" and "I have plans" more freely.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today's wonderful for hitting a personal goal you've set for yourself.

You might decide to go through an older collection and review why you keep it.

It's also a great time to work on some home projects in order to make your life more streamlined.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today, you may find yourself learning to let the past go and accept that things are what they are.

The freedom this mindset can give you to focus on what really matters most in your life will be liberating.

You can open the door to a new sense of self once you release the old to the Universe.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, it's a day to allow yourself to be in a state of pure gratitude.

It's easy to feel that you have so many things on your plate and recognize that others do as well, but don't let these thoughts cause you to lose sight of your blessings.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, do what you can. It has to be enough to do all that you can and to find the possible in the impossible.

While you strive to break through a barrier in your life, invite the Universe in to guide you. Believe that it will!

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, there are times when you have to say you are enough.

You don't have to always work on yourself, but instead, see all the work you have done.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today, learning to trust yourself wholehearted can be hard, and it's easy to doubt when things are unclear.

However, you may find that when you do take a risk and depend on your inner voice more readily, great things happen for you today.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today, don't push things that seem to be resistant to your care and concern.

Sometimes you have to allow matters to handle themselves rather than take them into your own hands.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, allow your authenticity to shine through today.

Be the truest form of who you are without trying to change for others.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, when things feel out of control today, ask the Universe to partner with you to make the change you'd like to see but can't do by yourself.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, be uncomfortable with not being perfect.

If you see that you've got a mistake to fix, focus on the fact that you're in process and learning as you go is one way to thrive.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.