Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Saturday, April 4, 2020

Get organized, star signs.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

The Sun is in the energetic zodiac sign of Aries until April 19. The Moon leaves Leo and enters the zodiac sign of meticulous Virgo at 5:12 p.m., EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Midheaven starts off in the sixth house of Virgo today, and so work is a pressing theme for all zodiac signs.

The Midheaven is your goals, your highest achievements, and the type of work you should focus on doing.

There is a pattern appearing with astrology that shows us all that we need to keep our noses to the grindstone.

Saturday may be a day of rest, but it's a day to stay hyper diligent and unwavering when it comes to the work we need to do at home, specifically.

The Moon in Leo starts the day in the seventh house of partnerships, and this means if you're at home with a person you love or even if you're just by yourself, do something that you love.

You can partner with music as you clean. You can worship or get in tune with your spirituality and partner with your higher power.

You can pick and choose whatever works for you as you organize a closet, the garage, or update your website, logo designs.

Have workout goals? Maybe subscribe to a YouTube channel that offers workout videos while dusting off your home work out equipment and make a corner of a room where you can establish a fitness goal.

Today's Sun in Aries harmonizes with the Moon in Leo during the first part of the day, so we are alive and eager to do things that affirm our sense of control in the world.

Later in the day, the Moon will square the planet Venus in Gemini. Venus in Gemini makes conversation terse.

So, if you love to watch a good debate, enjoy researching on Reddit or are intrigued by conspiracy theories, the late-evening is perfect for these types of activities.

Mercury, the communication planet, is still in the zodiac sign of Pisces... and it conjuncts with Neptune makes watching some sci-fi, trying your hand at tarot card reading or ordering a few books to read on astrology ideal

It's not a good time to try and reorganize your space, as Mercury is in a semi-square with Uranus in Taurus. It's better to try to find a way to be comfortable with what you have.

Thanks to a sextile between Mercury and Jupiter, ideas will be brewing for the future. Always wanted to write? Having vivid dreams? Get a dream book ready and maybe finish your vision board.

Things are changing, and Mercury and Pluto are talking. We are all talking about it, and it's time to think, plan, then do.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, explore hope. You may have some dreams you've put on the top shelf of your life for later.

However, today, try to take them down and see how you can make them come true.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, connect with a friend who helps you process your ideas and thoughts clearly.

If you're going through a tough time, don't keep your concerns to yourself. Get help.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, talk about the things that interest you. Your mind needs some mental stimulation today.

You may long for depth of connection and find people who are into small talk boring. If you can't find it, read a book.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, plan to make money.

If you've been meaning to try your hand at online sales or to see what else is out there for you career-wise, do something today that starts the process.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, make it a point to invest in yourself today.

You should put a system or routine into place, that allows you to do one thing just for yourself each day.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, start rummaging.

If you've lost something and want to find it, today's a great day for looking through old boxes or areas that have become cluttered with stuff.

You will feel amazed by the progress you make when you work on getting done.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, do something kind for a friend.

If you have someone in your life that's going through a tough time, reach out and let them know you're there for them, even if it's just to talk.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, get some work. You have a strong mindset to accomplish what you set out to today.

In fact, your ambition and determination can be in overdrive, so try hard not to work until too late tonight.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, make a plan to examine your beliefs.

You may have some things you've always wanted to explore involving science, medicine or theories about life and how it works.

Today, do some digging and research topics that you haven't had the time to study. You'll enjoy it.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today, consider a world where everyone shares. You have a generous spirit and easily help and give to others.

Perhaps, in conversation with someone, you can encourage others to be more like you.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, bring some love back into your life. What do you love to do? How long has it been since you've done it?

If you have an instrument collecting dust or some crafts that have been left unfinished, try to get back to the craftier side of your personality.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, aim for wholeness. Foster a sense of wellbeing in the little things.

Be fully present in your work. Honor your body, and take the time you need to complete whatever task you set your mind to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.