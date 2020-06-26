Free Tarot Reading For June 27, 2020

Passion and purpose begin, star signs!

Today's free tarot reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of emotional Cancer. The waxing crescent Moon will be in the zodiac of Virgo and enter Libra at 4:15 p.m. EST.

What does today's tarot reading have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon will spend the evening in balanced Libra, and today's Life Path is a number 1, The Leader of numerology. Mars enters Aries today.

Today's numerology resonates well with the energy of Life Path 1, the Leader. The leader of numerology is ambitious and goal-oriented.

The Leader of numerology is determined, and at times, relentless, so do mood-boosting things to help you feel confident in yourself.

Life Path 1 is similar to Aries in that it's first in everything that it attempts to do.

Today, all zodiac signs may find that the start of the day is perfect for getting things in order and trying to be on top of your schedule.

With the Moon in Virgo, active until 4 p.m. EST when it will be void of course for fifteen minutes before entering Libra, we remain clear and steadfast.

Saturday is perfect for organizing our home and doing some work, both personal and professional.

If you've been hoping to start an entrepreneurial side-gig, with the Moon in Virgo, you can begin to do your research or start an outline on an idea.

The day is also set for high-energy, as Mars enters the first house of astrology where it rules.

Per the tarot, Mars in Aries brings our attention to the Emperor tarot card, too. The Emperor is ready to war and win.

Best things to do today include:

Working on your most challenging and tedious tasks. Things that are short-term are perfect to do throughout the day.

Going for a workout or clearing out the kitchen of any unwanted foods that tempt you to cheat on your diet.

Cleaning the car or organizing your home's entryway and making your personal spaces look powerfully aesthetic.

Saturday will be a great day to set the tone for the rest of the year while Mars is in Aries.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card for Aries: Justice

Today things work out just the way they were supposed to all along.

Trust that the universe has a good handle on your future. You don't have to take matters outside of your control into your own hands.

Even though you may be tempted to help karma along, resist the urge.

Instead, focus on the important things, and let fate do the rest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card for Taurus: The Sun

Life is good even if the details can be complicated.

You may be facing something unpleasant today, however, you can turn adversity into a golden opportunity.

You may be tempted to give in to a moment of anger, but try to respond with kindness instead. Call a time out and think about the big picture.

The question you should answer is, "Who do you want to be at this moment?"

Then make choices that reflect the truth of your character.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card for Gemini: The Chariot

Each day you make decisions that demonstrate strength and courage.

Today, you may feel as though there are many obstacles along the path.

However you still have an entire future ahead of you, so don't let the next 24-hours define your whole life.

Soon, once this moment in time passes, you will look back in time and realize how strong you are.

Perhaps, you will even laugh at a few moments that were not reflective of your best.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card for Cancer: The Hanged Man

Out of politeness, you may be waiting for permission to do something important for yourself.

Out of concern for those that are closest to you, you may be hesitant to pursue a personal goal.

However, your life requires you to take a stand and to take ownership of your time.

While it may be difficult, in the long run, not only will you see the benefit, but so will everyone else.

The sacrifices you make will be worth it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card for Leo: The World

Don't limit yourself or put your thinking into a box.

Now is a good time for you to think about new opportunities.

Go a bit farther than you had anticipated. The world is a big place, and you have endless potential.

You may have accepted responsibilities less than you can h handle, but your strength is about to be exposed.

Even if you don't feel qualified, you can grow into a new situation with time.

You are ready to show others that you can be invested in.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card for Virgo: Judgement

You're are starting to wake up and see things in a whole new light.

Perhaps a loss or an introduction of an idea was the catalyst, but you can't go back to the way things were before.

Because you see things in a new light, it has prepared you for an amazing experience.

Be ready for some good news or an opportunity to come your way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card for Libra: The Devil

Ambition can get the best of you today, and you may act impulsively if you're not careful.

There can be something important you'd like to accomplish, so don't rush the process.

Remember that you are a reflection of what you do.

So take the time that you need, and make adjustments as you go.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card for Scorpio: King of Wands

It takes great courage to decide that you want to pursue happiness.

You may have to let go of an opinion or a situation in your life that holds you back from enjoying the day.

The first step is to be aware of the fact that some things will never change.

However, choosing joy and harmony helps you to take steps that move you along the right path.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card for Sagittarius: Nine of Swords

You are kind and generous nature will make you want to be there for others.

You will do your best to be there for someone you love.

However, be sure that your self-esteem is not wrapped up in the way your gifts are received.

Even though your acts are meant to benefit you and others, the time you spend loving someone else is more a gift to your own soul.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card for Capricorn: Ace of Pentacles

You are a big thinker today, and ideas you have will foster sincere gratitude for this moment.

Opportunities you've been given are unique to you and your circumstances.

Life will prevent present you with an abundance of blessings with plenty of reasons to give thanks

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Cups

That's a great thing for you to be creative.

While you may not have felt in tune with your artistic side, today can be different.

You are learning that an ending is a new beginning and this will give you the ability to express your voice and a beautiful and unique way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card for Pisces: Seven of Wands

It's a great day for writing or spending time in nature thinking about your next steps.

You may find your best thinking happens when you're on your own, so don't be afraid to ask a partner or people you live with for a little space.

Those that love you will want you to have this time for yourself.

