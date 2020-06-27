First Quarter Moon In Libra & Free Tarot Card Reading, June 28, 2020

Get things done, star signs!

Today's free tarot reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer. The First Quarter Moon is in the zodiac of Libra all day.

What does today's tarot reading have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number comes with the energy of a Life Path 11/2, the Intuitive of numerology.

It's a good day to complete projects that are deadline sensitive. If you have little things to send out such as birthday gifts or cards, be sure to send them out too.

The Universe prompts us to do a time-check and to see where we stand on finishing our goals for this solar season.

Even though we are only one week into the 2020 Cancer season, which includes the first Venus retrograde in a year and a half, it's important to keep the end in mind.

With Mars in Aries now, at a critical degree during the Quarter Moon phase in Libra, we sense that we are at a turning point in our lives.

The Quarter Moon in Libra brings attention to relationships, and how we feel about their role in our lives.

The Quarter Moon in Libra will oppose Mars in Aries. Mars in Aries is determined and lively, and yet, it can be angry and easily aroused toward anger, too.

During today's Quarter Moon lunar phase in the zodiac sign of Libra, relationships and our personal wants and needs can be at odds with one another.

Sunday and Monday are about choosing what you will focus on but also how you will be a part of the collective, so be sure to take time to think about how you'd like to handle this in your life.

Today's daily number, a Life Path 11/2 reminds us all to allow intuition to be part of this process. Where there is a difficulty, lean in on your inner voice to help you understand and sort your doubts out.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card for Aries: The Sun

Today be optimistic about the future.

You may find that you're full of energy and ready to take on any situation that the day brings your way.

This is a great time for you to be fully expressive and to allow your optimism to shine.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card for Taurus: Judgement

Plan ahead. You may find that you are thinking clearly.

It's a good time for you to use your thoughts to guide your footsteps.

Don't be afraid to question everything.

You may have a problem that needs to be resolved, and if you focus on it today, the solution will present itself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card for Gemini: Death

Each day starts fresh.

So remember that you are now at square one.

It's a good time for you to tackle a new project or to decide that you're going to give a relationship or job your best shot.

Yesterday is gone, so let the grudges remain in the past and move forward with a positive outlook.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card for Cancer: The Fool

A new adventure is here.

You may be inclined to rush forward and not think about what it is that you're doing.

Don't let your anxious desire to be in charge and show what you've got to get the best of you.

Be sure to check over your work and to evaluate your input each step of the way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card for Leo: The Hierophant

You may be inclined to lean on old patterns, and potentially institutions, in order to accomplish a big dream.

Today you may find it difficult to think outside of the box and try new things.

In fact, you could be downright stubborn and difficult to have your mind changed once it's made.

Try to manage this darker side of you, and let your love shine through instead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card for Virgo: The Hanged Man

You may find yourself in a difficult situation, but it won't last forever.

You may desire to progress but be surrounded by individuals who are afraid of change.

This will require a significant amount of patience on your part.

As you try to encourage the team to accept a new idea or to work together in order to accomplish a goal, be patient.

Even though the outcome is unclear, it will start to demonstrate the roots of growth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card for Libra: Nine of Swords

Not everyone gets along easily, but today you play the role of the peacekeeper.

You may find that others who are interested in accomplishing the same goal have different ideas of how that will happen.

You may feel the need to play the role of advocate for all parties.

This is a time where it will be important for you not to take sides unless you absolutely have to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card for Scorpio: Six of Cups

You may find that you were in a delightful mood today and able to show lots of love and support to those around you.

It's a great day for you to reach out to someone you haven't spoken to.

Reach out and just let them know that you're thinking of them in a caring way.

Do something relaxing like baking or tending to the garden at home, to help you remember life is good.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card for Sagittarius: Nine of Wands

You may come up with a great idea of how to help others.

If you've ever thought about volunteering or pitching in at a community level, today may be a great time for you to take your ideas and share them.

This weekend it's good to look into helping out. Volunteer to organize something that's helpful to people who need it within your community.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Wands

Bring out your adult coloring books, markers and anything that allows you a chance to be more creative and productive at the same time.

Today could be a wonderful time for you to start planning for the rest of the year or using a dream board that you created but still have not accomplished all that you put on.

You may find that it's also a great time for you to rethink your goals and establish a new game plan so that you are on task before 2021 arrives.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card for Aquarius: Ten of Cups

Even though you may feel like things are a little bit hectic right now, you are actually learning so much that you will find it beneficial that you went through this experience.

Tomorrow may be a better day, but for now, focus on getting through what it is you need to do.

Be someone who learns and grows from their experience and never gives up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card for Pisces: Nine of Cups

Play is wonderful. It's time for you to listen to your heart and not always to others.

You may be a shoulder to lean on, but you don't have to carry everyone's burdens.

You may find that your empathetic nature works well for you.

Your listening ear and kind answers can help smooth out a difficult situation for a friend.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.