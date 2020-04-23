Saturn In Aquarius Career Horoscopes, By Zodiac Sign — 2020-2023

A lot can happen in three years.

Saturn will be in the zodiac sign of Capricorn until March 2023. Saturn has not been in the zodiac sign of Aquarius since January 1994.

Saturn in Aquarius is also a return for people born between June 29, 1993 to January 28, 1994.

A Saturn return takes place once every 26 years. Saturn spends 2 1/2 years in each of the 12 zodiac signs.

What does Saturn in Aquarius mean for your career?

Saturn heightens your awareness. It makes you think about responsibility and it can help you see where you need to scale back and become more accountable with your choices, especially in the area of career.

Saturn is ruled by Capricorn, the zodiac sign in charge of career, work and your public reputation.

Since Saturn brings with it the energy of Capricorn, this colors how it functions in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

Saturn is important to your work because, in many ways, our career is what defines us at the end of the day.

We want to do something we're passionate about, so why not actually get a job worth fighting for.

We want to search for answers in a better place like in astrology.

When Saturn is in Aquarius, all zodiac signs feel a desire to break free from structures that no longer fit the needs of the next generation.

Aquarius is often called the humanitarian of the zodiac, and when returning to Aquarius, this energy is heightened.

Concerns about the world, people, and the planet can become a vital part of your career and professional pursuit.

Since Saturn is concerned with your professional reputation, combining these energies means that your career goals may reflect the needs of our planet.

Another personality trait that Aquarius possesses is a quirky and unconventional mindset. Saturn is more structured.

So, Saturn in Aquarius means that whatever career changes you set your mind to make, plan them out first. It's not good to be reactive.

When Saturn is in Aquarius all zodiac signs may come to realize that certain areas of understanding and knowledge have become archaic — which can be stressful.

On a positive note, you are able to express your ideas in a positive manner. You have the ability to process more information.

You are also able to think innovatively, which is great for networking. People are interested in hearing new ideas, so things you've wanted to try can influence others and start moving projects forward.

The only negative side to Saturn in Aquarius is that you may see the future as bleak and become disappointed with society.

When it comes to having a career, you may feel the need to worry and look out for people around you, especially if you're working in a leadership role.

Here's how Saturn in Aquarius will affect your career, by zodiac sign, per astrology:

Saturn in Aquarius career horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, over the next three years, Saturn in Aquarius emphasizes relationships, networking, and meeting new people for business purposes.

This a great time for you to think outside of the box in your business or job and meet people who are comfortable with game-changing ideas.

You may be asked or start to spearhead some type of innovative technology at work.

Perhaps you'll be the squeaky wheel who helps to institute the use of technology for remote work in your company.

This can also be a time for you to make a career for yourself using tech, scientific advancements, or to learn more about it so you can speak intelligibly with others on this topic.

Saturn in Aquarius career horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you may decide to start volunteering more than before.

But, you will want to be comfortable with feeling uncomfortable.

Uranus, the ruler of Aquarius, is in your zodiac sign for the duration that Saturn will be in Aquarius.

This can mean you have an opportunity to break free from restrictive norms that you've become used to.

You may start to let go of false expectations or realize that you need less than you had imagined you required during this stage of life.

You may bring information and share the knowledge you've gained with others, on a greater scale.

You might find that you're interested in investing your time and energy into matters that move society forward, perhaps by donating food or being involved with a food pantry in your community.

Saturn in Aquarius career horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, Saturn in Aquarius brings you to a time of innovative thinking.

This season can make you decide it's time to sign up for college and get a new degree.

You might decide to study astrology. You could even consider taking courses abroad.

If you are interested in anthropology or astronomy, Saturn in Aquarius can give you a desire to study the stars and even get a telescope for personal observations at home.

Career-wise, it's best for you to read books that are cutting edge and to learn how science and the world impact your business dealings.

Saturn in Aquarius career horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, shared resources from unexpected people and places can be anticipated while Saturn is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

If you are fortunate to be among the wealthy, you may want to consider assigning a non-profit organization as a beneficiary of your estate during this time period.

If you can't donate monetarily, this is a great time to be of service in an area you feel passionate about.

If you have any unique skills such as knowledge about design, social media, or just enjoy people, this is a great time to become a volunteer with an organization that fights for what you believe in.

This could lead to a job in that field or it could give you a desire to work harder in the one you have now so that you can give financial support as well.

Saturn in Aquarius career horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, this is a magical time for you. On some levels, you'll experience losses that you had not expected.

You may go through some career changes and perhaps see business partnerships fluctuate.

However changes you face, each is a lesson to take into thoughtful consideration.

You may be learning to let go of the outcome and focus more on the details at work.

During this Saturn in Aquarius season, your relationship status can be challenging.

You might feel that you're outgrowing a partner and become tempted to find someone new.

However, this can be a passing emotion. Be sure to stick to the goals you set for yourself, early on.

Saturn in Aquarius career horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, it's time for you to find the right work-life balance.

This is a time of complications and difficulties that can lead to stress. However, even stress has its place in the world.

There comes a time when you realize you need to stop struggling and working so hard.

Even if you love your work and enjoy putting all of your energy and resources into your job, it's important for you to do restful activities too.

During Saturn in Aquarius, you might decide to start a walking group at your job.

It can be a time when you change from a sitting desk to a standing one.

You might find it easier to make meals at home and pack a lunch. You could even start working out more after work.

Saturn in Aquarius career horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, a newfound passion and purpose can be the keywords for your career during this time of Saturn in Aquarius.

You may have a strong appreciation for what you have now.

You may feel a strong desire to pour all your gratitude into work projects and shine some of your light into the lives of customers or the people who you work with (and for).

During Saturn in Aquarius, you could also make a romantic connection with someone special.

If you're single, this could be a time where a romantic encounter happens while you're at work leading you to find your future mate.

Saturn in Aquarius career horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, during this time, you might find it beneficial to work with a mastermind group and to hire a career coach.

You could be at the edge of a new promotion or to bring your sales to the next level.

A coach would help you to learn how to manage your own personal objections to success.

You might find that some of your family members are supportive of your growth and others may feel intimidated by your success.

During Saturn in Aquarius season, you may start to move away from being so close to your family of origin and start developing friendships that feel more like a family.

Saturn in Aquarius career horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, this may be a time when you are encouraged to begin writing.

While you may not have a strong desire to write the next great American novel, you could be intrigued by blogging, vlogging, podcasting, or other communication tools available for you to use online.

If you're a business owner, you can revamp your policy and procedure manuals, and start to make training guides.

You might also start to put more about your company and its brand on social media to develop a stronger online presence.

Saturn in Aquarius career horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, while Saturn is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, you may find that what you value as perks for your job change.

Rather than have certain monetary benefits, you might wish for social ones instead.

You could be eager to work for a social-minded company that is forward in how they do things.

You might also decide to start investing in things like bitcoin and try to understand the concepts behind the new currency.

Saturn in Aquarius career horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your entire career can undergo a change during Saturn in Aquarius. This is a good time for you to go back to school or to study for a certificate and begin a new career.

If you are disinterested in social media? This season of Saturn in Aquarius, you will want to get comfortable working with computers.

Anything having to do with the web, and how to protect yourself on it should become a topic of study for you.

you may finally decide to embrace technology and video conferencing as a business model everyone needs to adopt.

You may become a person who advocates in favor of remote jobs and even go from being at a desk or office to one yourself.

Saturn in Aquarius career horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, while Saturn is in Aquarius, prepare for some initial losses.

You may sustain a loss of time or resources, but these changes can help you.

You'll start to see how you need to be proactive during these changing times in society.

So, to avoid taking a great hit to your work, strive to be adaptable, flexible, and innovative.

