First Quarter Moon In Libra & Horoscope For Today, June 28, 2020

Self-check time, star signs!

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs during the First Quarter Moon in Libra on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22. Today's First Quarter Moon perfects, while located in Libra, at 4:14 a.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The first communication the Libra Moon makes today is a trine to Venus, the ruler of Libra.

Venus is the planet of love and beauty, but she is also the ruler of property. Venus is currently in the zodiac of Gemini.

Venus will be in Gemini until August 7, 2020.

While Venus is in the zodiac sign of Gemini she dedicates her kind spirit to exploring diverse ways of doing things.

Her loving nature may be a bit outlandish to some and refreshing to others, overall.

We are open and optimistic right now. We have ideas about love and partnerships that feel attainable even if life itself appears to be chaotic.

The Moon in Libra is steadfast and dependable.

So, when the Moon in Libra harmonizes strongly with Venus in Gemini, our goals for peace and harmony are within reach.

All zodiac signs may feel a strong sense of duty to a particular relationship or an area of their personal life.

There can be a desire to work toward a goal or to bring a project to fruition.

The planet Mars which is now in the zodiac of Aries will also be working in harmony with Saturn in Aquarius.

We have ambitious dreams for the future. Under this astrological aspect, there's room for innovation.

In fact, we are impatient for something new to begin, and it shall, when the Sun leaves Cancer and enters the zodiac of its rulership — Leo, on July 22.

The First Quarter Moon in Libra will square Mercury retrograde, which is in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

The First Quarter Moon brings us to a point of crisis where we are aware that something new must take place.

Partnerships and relationships are part of this process of growth and may help us to process our ideas when communicated or shared with others.

The Moon squared Mercury retrograde in Cancer invites all zodiac signs to be self-exploratory as well.

It's a good time to journal, to meditate, and to spend a few moments in quiet reflection.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, as the moon starts the day and Virgo, you can begin a new routine that helps you to feel at ease in your own life.

When Marcy enters Aries, this can be a time for you to seek out opportunities.

Look at the world as a giant adventure, since you will have plenty of chances to make your mistakes and learn and grow from them.

When the Moon enters Libra just before communicating with Saturn, you can learn a lesson on what you don't need in life. This can help you to sharpen your perception of time and be healthy for you.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon in the sign of Virgo can bring out the romantic side of you.

It's a great day for you to spend time in nature or doing work that you love.

During the Moon in communication with Saturn, you may feel driven to reserve your time and to share matters regarding your life cautiously.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, while the Moon is in the sign of Virgo, you'll be more sensitive to constructive criticism from others you perceive are in authority.

It's a good time for you to evaluate the reason why this reaction happens.

When the Moon enters Libra, you'll enjoy quality time with someone you are romantically interested in.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, while the Moon is in the sign of Virgo, you'll love to have a deep and serious soul talk with a friend or partner.

Your desire to connect on a spiritual level is truly sincere throughout this weekend, too.

If you have a chance to catch up with an old friend or even chat with a parent about life in general, it will feel good to you to let yourself breathe and express your heart.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, while the Moon is in Virgo during the day, you will be more pragmatic and inclined to think in ways that are frugal and structured.

The Moon in Virgo entering Libra can have you sharing openly about your latest thoughts and ideas. You may find it fun to enjoy a small family gathering over a long-leisurely dinner.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, while the Moon is in your sign for most of the day, you will enjoy organizing and working hard on making things in your life run smoother.

You can enjoy a walk in nature or even going for a jog if you haven't gone for a long time.

This is the perfect day for you to make personal investments of time into your self and your body. What might have been neglected due to a long work week can now be caught back up.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, while the Moon is in Virgo until later in the day when it enters your zodiac sign, you may be more reflective and thoughtful than ever before.

When Mars enters Aries, this can be a tough time for you as you'll notice areas of your life, especially related to personal matters, that you've not tended to, but should have.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today's perfect for you to focus on the positives and to make the best of your day.

You may be openly receptive to changes that are taking place in your life.

You might actually discover that what you thought you were limited or weak in actually has become a powerful strength you can build on.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, as the Moon communicates with Jupiter today, it's an opportunity for you to see where to put most of your energy for a positive outcome.

Today, with Mars entering Aries, you may find that you're passionate about something or someone and want to spend more of your free time learning about their world.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, with the Moon in Libra later in the day, you'll find a way to strike the right balance between work and play.

With Mars in Aries tonight, the doors start to open in the area of business and how you work with others.

You may find that it's easier for you to barter with others.

If you work in marketing, sales, or the service industry, a change can start to take place in contracts.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today you may come across as passionate about the way you think and desire to share your strong opinions.

Mars in Aries opens the door to forceful communication with others and even a love of debate.

When the Moon leaves Virgo to enter Libra, you may find it easier to be open-minded and expressive without criticism. You'll also come out as someone who is helpful and not judgmental.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, while Mars is in Aries be more mindful and avoid rushing things just because.

Mars in Aries can make it easier to be accident-prone especially in the area of automotive and travel.

If you have a car, drive gently as Mars in Aries can make the next six months open for auto accidents.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.