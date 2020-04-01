Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Hump Day is here, star signs!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Aries. Today's Moon phase is a Quarter Moon and it continues to transit the zodiac sign of Cancer.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

While it may be April Fool's Day, and what's customarily a day full of jokes and laughter, many people may feel the heaviness of the world and opt-out of corny celebrations.

Similar to the introspective nature of an emotional Cancerian Moon transit we all are more intense these days.

We are focused on important matters related to the home, to our personal lives.

Today's Cancer Moon harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, and we have the imagination to spare.

This energy is wonderful for dabbling with your adult coloring books to help soothe an overworked mind.

If you need to zone out and just relax on a less involved level, feel free to binge-watch old sci-fi films such as Star Trek, Star Wars or even blasts from the past like Spaceballs or some Harry Potter.

Why? While the Moon harmonizes with Neptune, the planet of escapism, it also has a positive relationship with Mercury, the planet of communication, data, internet, and writing.

For individuals who have a strong desire to start an online platform, today's dreamy Moon in harmony with talkative Mercury is perfect for thinking.

Create something that you've never done before for social audiences.

Take advantage of the day's energy that lasts all through the evening to begin a project that may revolutionize your future.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, as the Moon punctuates matters that are left unfinished at home, today, try to focus on tidying up errands that you can do online or over the phone.

Don't let yourself be overly led by emotions that try to pull your heart to take action while life itself is telling you to be patient and wait.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today's Quarter Moon emphasizes communication.

Perhaps you've felt that you needed to say something and just can't find the right words.

Don't delay. Things in life are sometimes time-sensitive.

You may find that your intuition is prompting you based upon universal timing.

Sometimes reason has limited ability to comprehend what's timeless.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, there are days when you need to take inventory and this requires focus.

Today, take a personal inventory and a professional one.

When was the last time you updated your resume and listed all your accomplishments and strengths?

You don't have to be looking for a job to do this, but it's handy when you find the time and helpful when it's done and not needed.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today's great for personal goal setting and also for revising areas of your life that you feel are lacking.

If you have felt disconnected with your friendships, reach out. If you sense that things are out of order at home, organize.

Today's perfect for finishing up little projects such as paper sorting while listening to your favorite podcast or watching a show.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today, you have a golden opportunity before you and that's to let someone you know deserves karma's wrath off the hook.

While you may not actively consider being revengeful, you may still be harboring anger or pain in your heart.

Wipe the slate clean for an enemy, and in doing so, you also clean the path for yourself, too.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today's wonderful for reaching out to friends, especially those in your contacts list that you haven't spoken to in a while.

You don't necessarily need an excuse to do so, a small gesture of acknowledgement may be enough.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, do you know your Big Why? If you don't, today's wonderful for clarifying it.

Have you considered having a personal mission statement? It helps clarify who and what you want to be in your life.

Write down what you live your life by and how you want to conduct yourself in all your affairs professionally and with those you love the most.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today, expand your awareness.

You may not see things the same way each and every day, but you can learn and grow one from the next.

Watch a foreign film. Study about other cultures.

Dig into your family's genealogy and consider how the world continues to change each day.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, speak up when needed.

When you face life boldly it brings about a certain type of wisdom that's worthy of sharing.

While some people may not be prepared to see the light or find the same level of awareness that you have, you'll sleep better at night knowing that you did your part to try.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, trying to be someone that you're not never lasts for too long.

Today, aim for genuineness. Be transparent, but also remember that not everyone will like what they see in you, and that's totally okay.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today, you may find that you have to make adjustments that aren't fun, but necessary.

While you may find yourself in a situation to do your part to improve your health and life, you might still feel hesitant to do so. Strive to be better anyway.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today, aim for love in ways that are platonic but meaningful.

Tell friends you love them. Be the first to call. Give someone support by chat and let people know you care because the truth is that you do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.