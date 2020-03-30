Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Monday, March 30, 2020

It's Monday again! I've noticed they seem to come around every week.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Monday, March 30, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Aries. The waxing crescent Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 1 — The Leader.

No matter what's going on right now in your life, make a new change in your life so that you have something to look forward to.

Today's Moon in Gemini invites us all to be hopeful and optimistic. So, make a change and incorporate something new into your daily life.

If you are single, then try to do something for you. Try to incorporate a daily bath time each day just for you.

Or, just do something that makes you feel a little better.

If you are married or living with your significant other, then try and do something to help you become closer.

Relationships can revive that loving feeling, as the Moon in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces. Routines will want something extra, so snuggle and watch movies, cook dinner together, or do something you both love to do.

Just designate some time each day to reinforce the love in your relationship.

If you have kids, it's a good time to incorporate time where you reinforce the love you have for them.

Mars leaves Capricorn today to enter the zany sign of Aquarius at 2:31 p.m. EST. Put some time aside each day to give them your complete focus.

Don't put any pressure behind your time together, instead focus on accepting each other's independence which fits in with today's Life Path 1 energy.

It may just take some snuggling together during nap time or playing tea party. Keep it light and airy.

So, today, take time to really express the love you have for yourself, your partner, and your children.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, March 30, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Aries, watch what you say. You may slip and speak without thinking and feel bad about it later.

When someone tells you that their feelings got hurt, Listen. Sometimes it takes a village. So let others in to help you when you need help.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Taurus, your mind is sharp and astute. Sometimes you have to put your better judgment aside and be a little crazy.

You don't have to question and ask what if. You may just need a chance to let your hair down.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Death

Gemini, sometimes life happens and one door closes. But that leads you to a new door.

You have so much out there for you. You just have to take that first step through the door.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Cancer, when in love, sometimes you can feel blind. You don't see things because of your love.

So, open your eyes and see what your relationship actually is.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Leo, take that first step at finding your true happiness.

Sometimes it can feel like you are climbing a mountain that doesn't have a summit. You just have to stop and make your own everest.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Virgo, it's OK to be unsure of your next steps. You just have to follow what feels right for you.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Libra, if you don't know where you want to be, change things up and see if it makes you happier. You can only find more happiness.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Scorpio, if you are scared of what the future may hold, do something you know you can control.

It's in your hands because sometimes all we need is to feel control over a situation to be able to work through your needs for control.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Sagittarius, unfortunate times can lead to unfortunate circumstances.

But that doesn't mean you need to get bogged down.

Instead, make yourself feel more confident by working through whatever situation you may be in so that you can find happiness.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

Capricorn, being judgy can make your life harder, but you have to let it go so that you can find happiness.

Finding something in life to be excited about will give you something to wake up in the morning and go.

Everyone needs a purpose, you just have to find something that makes your day worthwhile.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Aquarius, ride into the sunset with your partner and just be together without any pretenses.

Without spelling out the truth, it can be impossible for you to be content in life.

So, instead of hiding, lay everything out on the table.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Pisces, you may be innocent, but that doesn't mean you are not ready to jump into a relationship.

So, you just have to take a chance if you meet that person you really feel connected to.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.