Weekend Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For Each Of The Zodiac Signs From Friday, April 3 - Sunday, April 5, 2020

Your free Love tarot card reading for Venus entering Gemini this weekend, by zodiac sign!

YourTango's free weekend astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes and a Venus in Gemini tarot card reading to guide all zodiac signs over the weekend of Friday, April 3, Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, 2020.

The Sun is in Aries. The Moon is in Leo and enters Virgo on Saturday at 5:12 p.m., EST.

What does astrology have in store for all zodiac signs' love horoscopes this weekend?

Venus enters Gemini today, and love takes a playful nature that invites us to socialize and to meet new people.

Spring is in full swing. It's a great time to fall in love — for the first time, or all over again.

Open your arms to the beauty that surrounds you in the environment and in other people as well.

This weekend Jupiter, the planet of luck will conjunct Pluto, the planet of transformation while in the Capricorn zodiac sign. Love and life can change, and it's time to focus and do the hard work that's before you.

Venus in Gemini trines Saturn in Capricorn, inviting us all to change our way of thinking, especially areas where we feel emotionally and mentally stuck.

If something you're doing isn't working, then take a new approach to look at negative situations with a brighter light.

Things can be so depressing. We sometimes just get bogged down. Therefore, with the new bloom of life around you, you should give the option of finding new paths that are blooming all around you.

You never know where you will end up if you don't try.

To find out more about your weekend astrology, here are love horoscopes and tarot card readings for all zodiac signs from April 3-5, 2020.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love tarot card reading: Three of Wands

Aries, make strides at making new connections with others and to establish beautiful changes in your life. It will bring you great happiness.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love tarot card reading: Strength

Taurus, strength is needed to be able to make a positive impact in your life and in the lives of others. If you accept who you are, you can accept others for who they are as well.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love tarot card reading: Knight of Pentacles

Gemini, you have the chance to sit back and relax. It's time for you to have a smooth period where you can enjoy everything that you have worked so hard for.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love tarot card reading: Six of Wands

Cancer, sweet satisfaction is on your mind the most. You have worked so hard to get where you have wanted, but are you satisfied now? Sometimes, we see that when we reach our goals, they are not necessarily all that exciting.

You want more. There is a desire there that you cannot shake. So, for you to find a sense of inner peace, you must finally become happy with what you have, no matter what.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Love tarot card reading: King of Swords

Leo, remember where you have come from in the past because your experiences make you humble.

So, it's important to find inspiration in everything you have done and will do so you can look back and see how much you have thrived because of what you accomplished.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love tarot card reading: Six of Cups

Virgo, you have to trust in yourself and support those around you for you to find happiness in life. Remember, think logically when times get difficult, but things will all fall in place.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October)

Love tarot card reading: Seven of Swords

Libra, you have to take some time for you and you need to remove yourself from the major craziness in your life by taking a step back and reevaluating your behavior and actions.

It's going to give you the chance to breathe a sigh of fresh air.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November)

Love tarot card reading: Queen of Cups

Scorpio, you are loyal in every decision you make. It's important for you to make sure you make the right choice that you can live with, because if you don't, then things will not go so well as things move forward.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love tarot card reading: Five of Swords

Sagittarius, don't force the issue no matter what. You don't have to be violent or nasty to get what you want. Sometimes it takes a little finesse.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love tarot card reading: The Hermit

Capricorn, look within and you will find all the answers you are so desperate to find. It's the most important to trust yourself and believe in your choices.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love tarot card reading: Queen of Wands

Aquarius, you have a sense of self-confidence that will allow you the authority to calm down those around you. You can ease any communication issue you come across. Making you very important in society.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love tarot card reading: Judgement

Pisces, it's time for you to make some major personal growth changes in your life. Let your inspiration and creativity flow, while also being realistic of your future.

