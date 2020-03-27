Weekend Astrology: Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs From Friday, March 27 - Sunday, March 29, 2020

Aries season is here to make things move.

Your free weekend astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes and tarot card readings to guide each of the zodiac signs from Friday, March 27 through the Moon in Taurus entering Gemini on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of initiating Aries. The weekend begins with a Moon in grounded Taurus.

What does astrology have in store for all zodiac signs' love horoscopes this weekend?

Everything is OK. It may not seem like it right now, but all your concerns, anxieties, and fears will all blow over.

With the Sun in Aries, we have optimism in the air. Negativity clears and invites fresh air into the world.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty trines the lucky planet Jupiter this weekend. Any fear will clear and you will be able to make the right decisions needed for you to make the best move for you.

The Moon conjuncts Venus, and this brings about intention. As a part of moving forward, you have to have faith in yourself and in those around you.

The Moon trines Jupiter, which opens your mind to spiritual matters. If you believe in a higher power, it's a good idea to pray for guidance.

Remember, in times of need, you have the ability to overcome anything you set your mind to.

Determination and strength are found in the Moon trine with Saturn in Capricorn. Nothing can stop you from reaching your goals except yourself. So, when in doubt, believe in yourself.

To find out more about your weekend astrology, here are love horoscopes and tarot card readings for all zodiac signs from March 27-29, 2020.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Temperance

Aries, find your faith because sometimes we need a little bit of spiritual guidance to work through tough moments and decisions.

Find wisdom in your past experiences and those of your loved ones. As sometimes past experiences can give you a new perspective in current situations.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Wheel of Fortune

Taurus, life revolves around good and bad times. Right now, you may have just hit your all-time low, but you are on the path to rising into success.

If you stay strong and positive, you will find great happiness soon.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Gemini, you have to relax and let yourself enjoy things, like social events and time with others. Let your anxiety go and find a feeling of inner peace about your current predicament.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Page of Cups

Cancer, love, and happiness can lead you to find a better attitude in life.

No matter what the experience, it's OK to acknowledge what you are unhappy with, and then consciously make the right choices to make your life more of what you desire.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

Leo, sudden changes happen but sometimes they are for the best. You have to accept things how they come and as long as you look at them positively.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Swords

Virgo, positive thoughts are going to give you the courage to find the right place for you in society.

It's going to be a long road, but everything will be fine in the long run.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October)

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

Libra, be careful of your emotions because they can easily spin out of control in times of chaos and uncertainty.

So, before you explode into a full-blown panic attack, take deep breaths and try to center yourself because everything is not as bad as they seem.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November)

Tarot Card: The Moon

Scorpio, you have a blissful sense of unawareness. This gives you such a great advantage because you are not feeling panic like everyone else. You have to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Ace of Wands

Sagittarius, you are at the beginning of a great, new journey. It's going to be an amazing change for you. Stay strong and live life with your beautiful enthusiasm.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Three of Swords

Capricorn, even in times when you feel like things are spinning out of control, you have to act rationally. Making crazy changes out of impulse will not get you very far.

So, take a breath and think things through before you make major changes in your life right now.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

Aquarius, you need to work hard to make what you want to happen. Anything you desire in life is reachable. You just have to apply yourself.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: King of Cups

Pisces, you have such deep goodness in yourself that is such a positive. You make everyone around you feel better.

So, stay strong and feel free to lean on others as well when you are in need during any tough time.

