The Biggest Pros & Cons Of Dating Each Zodiac Sign

Find out what you're getting yourself into.

Since each zodiac sign has its own unique set of personality traits and quirks, it's helpful to have a guide for what to expect when dating someone. The more information you have from astrology, the better.

Each zodiac sign has its ups and downs when it comes to relationships — no one is perfect, after all, but it's possible to find the sign that's perfect for you.

Whether you're looking at your boo's zodiac sign to find out what you're getting yourself into before fully committing or are simply browsing to check out the best zodiac compatibility for your own sign, here are the pros and cons of dating each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Pros: Aries are up for any adventure and are very fun. Their energy is contagious and the chemistry between you is AMAZING.

Cons: They can be way too hard on themselves and will shut you out during those times. They're notorious for not returning emails, calls, and texts.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Pros: Taureans are very loveable and will make you feel safe and protected. There's a good chance they can cook like nobody's business, but even if they can't, they know how to make mac and cheese like a boss.

Cons: They can get stuck sometimes and not want to do anything. If you're someone who doesn't do well with stubborn people, you may want to stay away from a Taurus; their stubbornness is legendary.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Pros: You'll never get bored dating a Gemini. They're super-smart, are great talkers and they'll always put your needs and feelings first.

Cons: Because Geminis are so intelligent, they can be know-it-alls and unintentionally make you feel intellectually inferior. They also have a habit of overthinking things and getting upset for the wrong reasons.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Pros: Cancers will treat you right and you can trust them with anything. Tell them all your secrets, it's OK. Cancers are always the sign that excels at commitment.

Cons: Can you say mood swings? One minute they couldn't be happier and the next they're in a dark place. And forget about trying to get them to tell you what's wrong. Defensiveness, thy name is Cancer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Pros: There are so many fantastic things about Leos: their humor, their ability to make things exciting and fun, and how they're super-hot. You'll make the best memories with a Leo.

Cons: Leos aren't known for their sensitivity regarding other people's feelings, and without meaning to they can be kind of a jerk. When they hurt, good luck trying to get them to take responsibility for it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Pros: Virgos can be the sweetest people ever and will always consider your feelings. They're adorable in the way they can be so serious and grown-up. They're reliable and will never you stand up or make you find your own way home.

Cons: They can tend to be overly sensitive and doubt your sincerity when you try to help them to feel better about themselves.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Pros: Libras are the best kissers in the zodiac and you know the stars don't lie. They're also excellent flirts and will make you feel attractive and vibrant.

Cons: They hate conflict, so rather than break up with you face-to-face, they'll just ghost you and you'll never know what set them off. Libras will sometimes tease you well past the time it gets annoying.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Pros: When you connect with a Scorpio it's usually at a very deep level and everything is intense — that includes sexually and emotionally. Like everything with a Scorpio, dating is done with passion.

Cons: Intensity: it's both a pro and a con. Scorpios can get so intense and serious that it can be overwhelming and a little scary. Sometimes a hook-up is just that and isn't meant to be a huge, melodramatic deal.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Pros: Sagittarians are really fun, funny, and upbeat. They're a good time in the form of a star sign. They're totally up for new experiences and they love connecting with new people mentally.

Cons: They're stimulated by new things, so it can be challenging to get them to settle down and commit. They give off a lot of mixed signals, so good luck knowing where you stand.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Pros: You don't have to worry about a Capricorn being faithful to you, for they're completely trustworthy and loyal. They won't wait for holidays or your birthday to make you feel special and will be forever giving you flowers and gifts for no occasion whatsoever.

Cons: They can be really controlling and you may feel stifled. Capricorns can be manipulative without even being aware of it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Pros: An Aquarius will surprise you with their constant stream of unique thoughts. They're always up for trying new things, whether it's a new restaurant or club. When you're seeing an Aquarius, you'll always feel comfortable and at ease. You can be your true self with an Aquarius.

Cons: Sometimes Aquarians are too much in their head and very little in their heart; emotions can be a little troublesome for them. They can also get weirdly aggressive if they're not the person in charge in a situation.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pros: Pisces will completely understand you and your sensitivity. They'll make you laugh until you pee, and will not only be your bae but your best friend as well.

Cons: They can be ultra-sensitive, becoming closed up without explaining what you did or said to make them so hurt and angry. There could be major miscommunication issues.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover who has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. Visit her website or and her Instagram.