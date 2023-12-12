Meaning & Effects Of Mercury Retrograde In Capricorn 2023

Mercury retrograde in Capricorn will start on December 13, 2023, and station direct on January 1st, 2024, making the beginning of 2024 feel like a good reset because we will be able to get so much done with Mercury in a cardinal sign. This will be a pivotal transit generally impacting cardinal and earth signs.

Mercury retrograde in Capricorn will be a period of discipline and control.

Major themes of this Mercury in Capricorn transit will be tied to work or school endeavors, learning, and communicating. Capricorn is associated with the tenth house of career, so we may focus on what we have accomplished and how to make our dreams a reality. Other themes of this transit could be centered on career goals, expanding our knowledge of topics, and analyzing how disciplined we are.

Career goals

Mercury wants us to slow things down, see if we are on track with our plans, and find ways to increase productivity. The transit is a time to make modifications and think about how to improve to make those moves when the planet goes direct in January, especially with Saturn also currently direct.

Learning and expanding knowledge

When a planet is retrograde it can present a great opportunity for us to review and re-learn anything that still has us filled with doubts. With this transit focused on career, we could learn something new about our job or begin a new class to further increase our skills. For those in school, the transit can be a good way to refresh their knowledge on a topic before starting a new semester.

Discipline

Being honest with how well we have managed our to-do lists and learning about our mistakes could be beneficial during this transit. After all, Saturn wants us to improve and take the time to learn.

What not to do during Mercury retrograde in Capricorn

As with most Mercury retrograde transits, starting anything new may not immediately work in our favor because we may be prone to errors and we will have to redo the process again. Do not start arguments for the sake of arguing during this transit.

Because this is a transit ruled by Saturn, it is also important to not let ourselves get ego-driven. Being impulsive will work against us during this period, so it is best to be methodical and more tactical. Understanding our limits, staying ahead of deadlines, and following routines will help us get closer to success.

Mercury rules transportation, so we can experience delays, so make sure to prepare early. The transit should help us to elevate, be more in control, and achieve mastery by working smart and not rushing.

What to do during Mercury retrograde in Capricorn

This is an excellent moment for research to attain proficiency in topics or projects we may have initiated. We could focus on revisiting projects from the past and looking deep and analyzing them to slowly get closer to completing them. Mercury in Capricorn wants us to learn as much as we can so we can apply this information when the planet stations directly in January. This is a time to absorb information and analyze the world around us without making any major moves.

The focus with this planet in an earth sign is grounding, so do positive things and bring you happiness like spending time with the people you love and care about to feel connected.

Because this is in the sign of Capricorn, a lot of focus will be on work, school, and career-related things. Knowing how to work with others, especially if we are in a leadership position will be important but understanding others and listening to them will help us become better. Since communication will be challenging for the next several weeks, it is best to listen and ask questions if you do not understand something.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.