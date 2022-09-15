Scorpio Man And Virgo Woman Compatibility In Love & Relationships

When we hear of anything "Scorpio," we get worried. How the heck can anyone get along with a Scorpio?

And then, we hear about Virgo, and we think, "Well, no one can get along with Virgo..."

Lo and behold, Scorpio walks right in and takes up the mantel for the most compatible in love, intimacy, and romance with Virgo.

The Scorpio man/Virgo woman match is one made in heaven.

These two signs are equal to each other in so many ways, and it's good when they find each other because they are simply hard to get along with. Until, of course, they find each other.

The Virgo woman will test her Scorpio man, and he won't see her snobbery or perfectionism as "too much;" he'll see it as a challenge, one he's on board for taking.

Scorpio man and Virgo woman compatibility

Scorpio is a water sign and Virgo is an earth sign.

The two work together in nature; water nourishes and earth provides. This is a well-balanced match; they do not conflict.

The earth needs water, and water doesn't exist without the good earth. Flowing together is natural and easy, and this particular blend of elements works well in a human relationship.

Scorpio man and Virgo woman compatibility: intimacy

This dance may start out as a game, or a test. Scorpio can come across as a bit too much for Virgo, and she is looking for a long-term, monogamous relationship; he may come on too strong, at first.

Still, the Virgo woman is curious; she may want to "save" this man, which is never the right move. However, she won't accept "just sex" — she wants love and respect. She wants to be worshipped! And good for her, because she will demand an emotional return for her efforts.

This couple gets along well in the bedroom, but only after a trial and error period. Once they get past the relational bumps, it's a fantastic coupling.

Scorpio man and Virgo woman compatibility: values

The Virgo woman is a collector, sometimes even a hoarder. She finds sentimentality in everything and wants to hold on to her material things. Meanwhile, her Scorpio lover is keen on keeping things neat and tidy.

There's very little sentimentality in Scorpio, and what's funny is that what they do want to hold on to, usually ends up revolting Virgo. So, essentially, they value the same ideas and wish to honor the same concepts, but they do it in entirely different ways.

They are compatible in personal values, they just manifest their values in different ways.

Scorpio man and Virgo woman compatibility: emotions

Once again, these two shine emotionally.

Both highly charged and sensitive people, emotions are known to run the gamut with these two. How they work together in this capacity is by helping each other through whatever the other one is going through.

Scorpio is super-rational and realistic, while Virgo is a bit of a fantasist. Still, their occasional opposing viewpoints are things they can share to provide an alternate perspective for the purpose of healing and moving along.

Emotionally, the Scorpio man and the Virgo woman are there for each other, no matter what.

Scorpio man and Virgo woman compatibility: trust

Both signs are die-hards when it comes to trust, which means they bring this to the table on day one of the relationship.

They are both open to serious discussion and sharing honest feelings, and they both believe that trust is something that must be earned. What really works is that they hold themselves to a standard of trustworthiness; they want to be trustworthy.

They want their partner to feel safe and secure. They are compatible in trust.

Scorpio man and Virgo woman compatibility: communication

There is nothing that stands in the way of communication when the coupling is made up of a Scorpio man and a Virgo woman.

If it's all about trust with these two (and it is), then that trust has to come with the real deal in down-to-earth conversation. They do not fear confrontation, nor do they let things slip into disarray due to some inability to communicate properly.

Conversely, they both go out of their way to make sure they are understood. If an argument pops up, they resolve it the only way they trust: communication and honesty.

The match of these two zodiac signs, together, is hit or miss.

If both parties take it seriously, they can go the distance with this relationship.

The Virgo woman is a tough cookie, and she's difficult to get along with. The Scorpio man is intense, perhaps too intense at times.

But what's nice is that it's nice to be loved and respected, and both of these signs are picky and snobbish, making them hard to deal with. So, when they find each other, it's a breath of fresh air.

They don't intimidate each other; in fact, they are curious about what makes the other tick. They are very compatible in many ways, and in others, not so much. But it's never bad enough to fail.

The Scorpio man and the Virgo woman definitely have a shot at love, together, in this lifetime.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.