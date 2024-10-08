4 Zodiac Signs That'll Experience Significant Change During Jupiter Retrograde From Now Through February 4, 2025

Jupiter will be stationing retrograde on October 9, 2024, making this a pivotal transit for mutable signs that'll experience significant change over the next few months. For the next several months, the transit wants the collective to go within, look back, and plan accordingly for the changes and new cycles that will start in 2025. The benefic planet will station direct on February 4, 2025, where it will enter new terrain as we prepare for the Nodal shift along with Saturn and Uranus entering new signs.

Jupiter retrograde is a good transit for us to recalibrate and look carefully at the house where transiting Jupiter is located in our chart so we can make changes if needed. While Saturn in Pisces slows us down, Jupiter retrograde brings an enlightening period that allows us to receive new insight helping us to navigate the new phase of this Saturn in Pisces transit before it enters Aries.

4 zodiac signs experiencing significant change during Jupiter retrograde in Gemini until February 2025

1. Gemini

Jupiter is now in your sign, putting you in the spotlight. The transit asks you to reflect on your actions over the last six months, especially those centered around relationships. Because Jupiter is also representative of your partnership house, balancing your independence and co-dependent side can feel like a struggle.

Jupiter in your sign affords you opportunities to meet new people, but if you're single, you won't gravitate towards settling down just yet as you're more adamant about finding someone aligned with your philosophy. However, with Saturn grounding you, this can be a powerful moment during which you solidify the qualities you want in a partner and the goals you have for your relationship.

Jupiter retrograde initiates a period of adapting to the changes and welcoming the grounding and rooting of these transits. If romance is not something of interest for you right now, you can develop a love and passion for the work you do, your routine, or even your academic career. Appreciate the opportunities and learning experiences this transit offers, as it wants you to flourish and be more open and honest about what you want in your life.

2. Virgo

As Jupiter retrograde brings a lot of needed transformation, you will see how the transit impacts yourself, your career, and your relationships. You are prepared to take on the presented challenges because you are accustomed to the changes associated with this Jupiter energy. Retrograde Jupiter allows you to go within, applying the lessons you have learned from Saturn and Jupiter in Pisces — only this time, you will be more vocal about what you want.

Saturn in Pisces and Jupiter retrograde in Gemini team up to allow you to take on more responsibilities while also knowing when you are being pushed too close to your limit. Protecting your boundaries during this retrograde period may be essential, especially if people you collaborate with at school or work give you more to do. During this time, speaking up can feel a lot easier with Mars in Cancer making an aspect to your sign, giving you the courage to speak your mind.

3. Sagittarius

Jupiter retrograde may feel like a whirlwind because not only does it impact your chart ruler, but it also merges with the ruler of your partnership house. This is a period of deep introspection as you decide to uncover what your value system truly is. Jupiter in Gemini is altering how you view yourself, communicate, and prefer to learn.

While this planet is retrograde, you connect with themes from Saturn in Aquarius, a time when your self-expression and learning may have felt halted. Jupiter in Gemini has allowed you to uplift yourself, allowing you to awaken your love of learning.

You are also learning to become more mindful of your friendships and romantic connection. While the Nodes in Aries and Libra are also pulling you out of the slump, helping you find your voice, the retrograde period (along with remnants of the eclipse season) continues enhancing this message. Be more comfortable with who you are, more diligent when choosing friends, and don’t settle for romantic partners that do not value you. For the next several months, you will need to shift your mindset to welcome in this new era.

4. Pisces

While Saturn and Jupiter continue transforming you, during the retrograde period, you can see the internal shifts impacting your career and home. During this period, the lens will be on how your childhood experiences have shaped who you are.

There is also a message here that is tied to your current ambitions or goals. Saturn in your sign can feel magical at times because of the valuable lessons you have acquired but it can also feel overwhelming, challenging, and stressful when too much is happening at once. But Jupiter retrograde presents a positive period during which you are more methodical and willing to research.

The healing you do now and your willingness to cut the cord from the past that holds you down will be in your control. Jupiter wants you to embrace the optimism, hope, and potential that awaits before it can go direct. Look at the projects, studies, and people in your life that get your heart beating and motivation on overdrive. You are learning how to take on and be victorious through these pertinent transits that help you continuously evolve into a more powerful version of yourself.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.